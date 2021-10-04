Life without Goran Dragic begins for the Miami Heat: ‘He was a great mentor’

As the Miami Heat opens the preseason Monday, there’s intrigue surrounding what the new-look roster will actually look like on the court together. But for some within the organization, it will also feel like somebody is missing when the Heat plays its first game — preseason or regular season — without guard Goran Dragic on the roster since he was traded to Miami in February 2015.

“At the end of the day, this is a bottom line business. It’s about winning,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said in advance of Monday night’s preseason opener against the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena. “But you really also want to be able to develop meaningful lasting relationships. That’s the part that you treasure the most. That’s the most gratifying in this profession for all of us, when you have these shared experiences that build incredible memories.

“That’s what I have with Goran. I think back to obviously the really competitive experiences we had in the playoffs. But equally as important and equally as gratifying to me are the trips over to Slovenia and visiting him and his family, and seeing where he was from, how he is and how people respond to him in his country. It was really cool.”

The Heat traded Dragic and center Precious Achiuwa to the Toronto Raptors to acquire six-time All-Star guard Kyle Lowry this past summer. Dragic, 35, publicly expressed his desire to be moved to another team shortly after the deal was made, but Toronto has yet to fulfill his request and the affable Dragic is preparing to begin the season with the Raptors.

“I’m a professional, playing this league for 14 years, so I love basketball,” Dragic said to reporters during the Raptors’ Media Day. “I’m going do everything that it takes to be part of this team and help the young players to grow. I think that’s the most important thing at this time for me in my career, to help young players.”

Dragic’s leadership skills grew with the Heat, arriving as a quiet 28-year old before eventually becoming one of Miami’s vocal leaders as an experienced and accomplished veteran prior to his departure over the summer.

“The real winners and competitors in this league evolve and grow,” Spoelstra said. “That was really important for our teams, for him as an experienced point guard to lead. Not only by example, which he had done over the course of his whole career. But to do it verbally, as well. Everybody responds to Goran. He has a great way about him in the locker room and that’s why you see so many lasting relationships that he has created. I always found it interesting that all of his former coaches and former teammates would always come up and say hello to him before our games. That’s a testament to the kind of person he is and the kind of deep relationships he creates.”

Dragic left that same impression on Heat forward Duncan Robinson.

“When I think about Goran, it’s just how great of a human being he is,” Robinson said. “Obviously, an incredible player, an incredible competitor. Somebody who played his best when the stages were the biggest. But just the way he treated people, just having a smile. For me, he constantly provided perspective of when you step in between the lines, how important it is to compete with that competitive spirit and edge. But also off of it, you can be a great human being and treat people the right way and do all those sorts of things. He was a great mentor in that regard.”

Although Dragic never won a championship, he’s considered one of the best point guards in Heat history. But it remains in question whether the Heat will honor Dragic’s No. 7 down the road, a number that Lowry will wear this season.

Among the Heat’s all-time leaders, Dragic ranks 10th in games played (391), eighth in shots made (2,335), fifth in three-point shots made (588), 10th in free throws made (1,090), third in assists (2,034) and eighth in points (6,348).

“All of that stuff tends to figure itself out,” Spoelstra said when asked about honoring Dragic’s number in the future. “He has made an incredible impression on this franchise and to all the Heat fan base here in Dade County. That’s cool to see.”

WHAT’S THE SOLUTION?

One of the Heat’s issues in its first-round playoff sweep at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks was rebounding.

The Bucks won the offensive rebounding battle 61-36 in the series, which led to a 75-44 edge in second-chance points for Milwaukee.

How did the Heat address that problem this past offseason? “Personnel and emphasis,” Spoelstra said.

The Heat hopes the addition of physical forwards P.J. Tucker and Markieff Morris, and an above average rebounding guard in Lowry will help. Also, having backup center Dewayne Dedmon for a full season won’t hurt.

“Really the rebounds last year was more about consistency in being able to do it,” Spoelstra said. “And that’s something we’re looking to address.”