As the Heat learns to play with Kyle Lowry, ‘It’s his world. We’re just living in it.’

The Miami Heat has a vision for Kyle Lowry in South Florida. It’s nothing too ambitious — he’s going to be a traditional point guard, but, after the way last season went, it might just be a revelation.

Jimmy Butler will still bring the ball up sometimes. Bam Adebayo will still bring the ball up sometimes. Most of the time, though, the Heat’s offense will run through Lowry, and training camp is all about figuring out what exactly it will mean for Miami.

“It’s his world,” point guard Tyler Herro said Friday. “We’re just living in it.”

For the record, it’s a good thing.

“He’s going to make things better for sure,” Herro added.

After an offseason spent retooling, the Heat took its first real look at its revamped roster in an intrasquad scrimmage Friday at FTX Arena in Miami. The Heat started off the first and second halves by playing Lowry, Butler, Adebayo, and forwards Duncan Robinson and P.J. Tucker together — the projected starting lineup.

Later in the scrimmage, Herro and post player Markieff Morris also played with Lowry, Butler and Adebayo.

Lowry, Butler and Adebayo played almost exclusively with each other, trying to get ready to lead Miami as a new “Big 3.” Once real games start, coach Erik Spoelstra will split up their minutes and let all three former All-Stars take turns running the offense, but the ceiling of this team depends on how well those three can coexist.

Last year, Butler was the primary ballhandler virtually any time he was on the court. Now he has to go back to playing off the ball with Lowry in the fold.

Last year, Adebayo didn’t have a traditional point guard to play with, meaning he had to find a variety of different ways to score. Now he gets to play with one of the best of the past decade.

Even Lowry’s role will be different: Last year with the Toronto Raptors, Lowry was the established star. Now he’s playing with two others who were responsible for guiding the Heat to the 2020 NBA Finals just a year ago.

“He likes things a certain way, Jimmy likes things a certain way, I like things a certain way,” Adebayo said Friday. “Throughout the scrimmage, we were figuring it out. That’s pretty much what it is — just figuring it out, getting comfortable with each other.”

Even through one scrimmage, Lowry’s influence was obvious.

The point guard hit pull-up three-pointers out of the pick and roll. He orchestrated the offense and defense. At one point, he fired an outlet pass to Butler, who then set up Adebayo for an alley-oop.

Kyle Lowry hitting from above the break consistently out of the PnR pic.twitter.com/9sSZMyisxO — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) October 1, 2021

Last season, Miami ranked in the bottom half of the NBA in three-point percentage and offensive rating, and second to last in pace. Lowry, in theory, provides a clear fix to all three issues.

For now, it’s just a theory, however, and it’s why this preseason is so critical.

“These days are really important, getting out there and just getting a feel for things,” Spoelstra said Friday. “In fact, I was going to look at three or four different lineups, but I just let those guys basically play through that, and then we’ll look at some other things on Sunday and then the next practice day.”

Said Herro: “We’ve got to get on track with him. We’re all living in his world.”

While Spoelstra didn’t want to grade the Heat’s progress yet, the role players, in particular, have raved about how Lowry can elevate them.

It’s something Spoelstra didn’t test out much Friday, but it’ll come eventually.

Last year, Butler and Adebayo had to drive the offense when the other was on the bench, to mixed results. Lowry gives the Heat one more option.

“He’s one of the easiest people to play with,” shooting guard Max Strus said Friday. “He just gets everybody in their spots. He knows what we’re going to do and that’s to get people in position. How can you not want to play with a guy like that?”

This story was originally published October 2, 2021 1:25 PM.