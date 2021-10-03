Max Strus, Gabe Vincent preparing for consistent roles with Heat: ‘We can help a team win’

There’s a sense of clarity surrounding the Miami Heat’s roster entering the season.

A starting lineup of Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson, P.J. Tucker and Bam Adebayo is expected. Guard Tyler Herro playing in a sixth man role, and center Dewayne Dedmon and forward Markieff Morris are also on track to get consistent minutes off the bench.

But as the Heat opens its six-game preseason schedule on Monday against the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena (7:30 p.m., Bally Sports Sun/NBA TV), there’s some uncertainty surrounding the ninth spot in the Heat’s projected rotation. Wing Max Strus and guard Gabe Vincent are looking to erase those questions.

“I’ve been working out with them all summer,” Adebayo said of Strus and Vincent. “Just seeing the way they’ve grown. Vincent is becoming a better point guard. Putting dudes in the right spots, he’s getting to his spot and doing everything in between. Then Max is just shooting the piss out of the ball. That’s why we brought him here. He’s one of those sneaky athletic guys and he can defend. They’ve both just advanced their games to a whole other level than where it was last year.”

Strus and Vincent, both 25 years old, played for the Heat as two-way contract players last season and were promoted to the 15-man roster this summer. They each signed a two-year minimum deal worth $3.5 million in free agency, which includes a fully guaranteed $1.7 million salary this upcoming season.

Strus and Vincent are also now vying for the ninth spot in the Heat’s rotation this season, and it’s possible they both could be used in that position with the matchup and situation determining which one is the ninth man from game to game.

Strus brings size at 6-5 and 215 pounds and shooting, and he can be used to space the floor at the forward position when Robinson is on the bench. Strus averaged 6.1 points while shooting 45.5 percent from the field in 39 games (zero starts) last season.

“We’re still trying to figure that out,” Strus said when asked about his role for the upcoming season. “But I would hope it’s going to be more of a help and more of a continuous thing. Not just spot minutes here and there. Just trying to be a regular role player and find my stretch in the game where I’m going to be there consistently.”

Vincent (6-3, 200 pounds) is a combo guard who can make threes and proved to be an effective perimeter defender last season, and he can be used as the Heat’s backup point guard behind Lowry. Vincent averaged 4.8 points while shooting 37.8 percent from the field, 1.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 50 regular-season games (seven starts) last season.

“I think essentially, I’ll be in a combo just like I was a little bit last year,” Vincent said of his role for the upcoming season. “Obviously, with Kendrick [Nunn] and Goran [Dragic] gone, I might have more responsibility in terms of getting guys organized. But I think a lot of it will be on the ball, a little more back-up one, having to defend at a higher level than I did last year even, make open shots and make simple plays.”

Outside shooting will be an important part of Strus and Vincent’s role to complement the game of Adebayo and Butler, who both score most of their points inside the three-point line. Strus and Vincent are looking to have bounce-back seasons from three-point range after shooting below their standards last season, when Strus made 33.8 percent of his threes and Vincent shot 30.9 percent from deep.

“I think a little bit of it was shot selection,” Vincent said of his shooting struggles with the Heat. “I think the last month and a half of the season, I was actually shooting a pretty good percentage. More toward my standard. I think a lot of that had to do with shot selection, obviously reps and just getting more and more comfortable with this league.”

Familiarity should definitely help both of them, with Strus entering his second season with the Heat and Vincent entering his third season with the organization after joining Miami in the middle of the 2019-20 season.

“I’m comfortable taking whatever shot,” said Strus, who shined in summer league with the Heat in August by averaging 22 points as the primary offensive option. “Or whatever play I’m making, I know I’m going to make a good play. I’ve learned so much from these guys and being around the players here that I’ve learned what not to do. In summer league, having the ball in my hands a lot has helped me, as well. I’m just seeing things differently and seeing the floor so much better.”

It showed in the Heat’s intrasquad scrimmage on Friday, as Strus and Vincent impressed with their growing games.

“Me and Gabe know that we can help a team win and the Heat knows that too,” Strus said. “That’s why we’re here. So we all believe that. Me and Gabe believe in ourselves and we believe in each other. Me and him are in each other’s corners to the end of this. We’re here to help and we’re here to produce and help the team out. We don’t really care what the outside thinks and we’re going to show how confident we are and how much we can help.”

▪ Coach Erik Spoelstra said following Sunday’s practice that he expects the entire roster to be available for Monday’s preseason opener against the Hawks, besides Victor Oladipo and Udonis Haslem.

Oladipo is still recovering from May knee surgery and Haslem remains away from the team in the wake of the recent passing of his father, Johnnie Haslem.