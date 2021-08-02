Miami Heat free agency tracker: Updates on Lowry, Robinson, DeRozan, Oladipo and more

With free-agent negotiations around the NBA allowed to begin Monday at 6 p.m., it’s going to be a busy day for the Miami Heat. Updates will be posted here throughout the day:

11:30 a.m.: According to a report from Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix, there’s some uncertainty surrounding Victor Oladipo’s free agency after he underwent surgery to repair the quadriceps tendon in his right knee on May 13 after rupturing that same tendon in his right knee in January 2019. Oladipo, who will be an unrestricted free agent, was traded to the Heat in March but played in just four games with Miami before feeling discomfort in the knee.

“Is there a market for Victor Oladipo?” Mannix wrote. “Surgery to repair a torn quad in May will keep Oladipo out for the start of the season, and teams have become increasingly wary about Oladipo’s long term health. Several execs say it’s possible Oladipo, 29, could go unsigned for the next few months, until he can show he is ready to play.”

There’s at least some here’s hope that Oladipo could be cleared to return to full contact basketball as early as November and be able to play next season by February.

The Heat holds Oladipo’s Bird rights, so it can exceed the salary cap to re-sign him up to his maximum salary.

Mannix added that “there will be mutual interest in a reunion between [Andre] Iguodala and Golden State.” Iguodala is an unrestricted free agent after the Heat declined the $15 million team option in his contract on Sunday.

11 a.m.: The Athletic’s John Hollinger reported Monday morning that the expectation around the league is that Duncan Robinson’s price tag will land in the $18 million a year range.

“The Heat will likely match offers on the restricted free agent at this price point,” Hollinger wrote.

Hollinger, a former Memphis Grizzlies executive, also noted that “the other move that has been hotly rumored of late is DeMar DeRozan going to Miami for their full MLE, which they could likely just squeeze under the luxury tax apron along with Lowry and Robinson” and that “keeping Kendrick Nunn, on the other hand, seems hugely unlikely.”

The Heat has the non-taxpayer mid-level exception for $9.5 million that it could offer DeRozan. A league source told the Miami Herald that DeRozan would have interest in joining the Heat for the right salary. Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry and DeRozan are close friends.

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) during an NBA game against Denver on March 24, 2021. Chris O'Meara AP

10:30 a.m.: The Heat will enter free agency as the frontrunner to land veteran guard Kyle Lowry in free agency, according to league sources.

Teams that had planned to pursue Lowry, who turns 36 in March, have shifted their focus elsewhere, according to reports.

Expected to operate as an over-the-cap team, the Heat would need to acquire Lowry through a sign-and-trade deal. Getting this type of transaction done would take the cooperation of the Toronto Raptors, with Miami and Lowry still having to agree to terms on a new contract.

Lowry is seeking a deal this offseason that includes a starting salary between $25 million and $30 million with at least two guaranteed years, according to league sources.

The expectation is that Goran Dragic’s $19.4 million salary would likely be included in any potential sign-and-trade transaction for Lowry to help make the trade math work. But at least one young player or even draft picks, which the Heat doesn’t have many of, would probably need to be included in the package as a sweetener to facilitate the deal.

In most cases, a Heat package of Dragic ($19.4 million) and Precious Achiuwa ($2.7 million) would work within NBA salary cap rules in a trade for Lowry.

Two things to remember about a sign-and-trade deal ...

▪ Players acquired via sign-and-trade must be signed to contracts for at least three seasons. The first year of the contract must be fully guaranteed, but the remaining seasons can be non-guaranteed.

▪ There’s a $143 million hard cap that’s triggered when acquiring a player through a sign-and-trade.

10 a.m.: After exercising the $19.4 million team option in guard Goran Dragic’s contract and declining the $15 million team option in forward Andre Iguodala’s contract for next season on Sunday, the Heat is on track to enter free agency with six players who have guaranteed salaries for next season: Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Dragic, Tyler Herro, Precious Achiuwa and KZ Okpala.

That means there are 11 players from Miami’s season-ending roster who will become free agents this summer: Trevor Ariza, Nemanja Bjelica, Dewayne Dedmon, Udonis Haslem, Iguodala, Kendrick Nunn (restricted), Victor Oladipo, Duncan Robinson (restricted), Max Strus (restricted) and Gabe Vincent (restricted). The Heat also declined the $1.5 million team option in the contract of developmental center Omer Yurtseven on Sunday to make him a free agent, but Yurtseven will stick with the Heat for summer league.

For the 2021-22 season, the projected salary cap is about $112.4 million and projected luxury-tax threshold is about $136.6 million. While negotiations can begin Monday evening, free agents can’t formally sign their new contracts until Friday at 12:01 p.m.