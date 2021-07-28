Exploring the Miami Heat’s options at greatest position of need

At one point or another last season, the Heat had 10 NBA quality players on its roster who could have played center or power forward alongside Bam Adebayo.

But not a single one of the 10 is a realistic or appealing option to start alongside Adebayo next season, leaving a major void on Miami’s roster.

Kelly Olynyk and Meyers Leonard were traded, and neither was viewed by Miami as a long-term answer, anyway.

Maurice Harkless never earned Erik Spoelstra’s trust, was traded, and then tweeted “LOL” when the Heat was swept in the playoffs.

Precious Achiuwa — who had double-doubles in all four of his NBA starts as a rookie — lacks the type of range to make him a fit alongside Adebayo, unless Spoelstra changes his approach or one of them develops a reliable three-point shot.

KZ Okpala is a skilled wing defender but a poor rebounder (1.2 per game last season) and a career 23.5 percent three-point shooter.

Free agent Trevor Ariza, who started 31 of the Heat’s final 32 games at power forward, is a 35-year-old converted small forward who remains an undersized and well-past-his-prime stopgap, a player capable of good stretches but also capable of going scoreless in Games 2 and 3 against the Bucks in the playoffs and rebound-less in Game 4. The Heat would like to re-sign him.

Nemanja Bjelica is a free agent and fell out of the rotation when Dwayne Dedmon signed. Dedmon likely needs to shoot threes at a much higher clip than his 33.1 career average to warrant major minutes alongside Adebayo.

Andre Iguodala — with a $15 million team option — is at the tail end of his career and likely headed elsewhere. And Udonis Haslem, at 40, plays about once a year.

That group of 10 doesn’t count developmental center Omer Yurtseven, who hasn’t appeared in an NBA game.

The irony is that Olynyk enters free agency as the most productive player, statistically, last season among all power forwards and centers in unrestricted free agency. But a return to Miami would be surprising.

So where does the Heat turn for a starting power forward or center (in other words, an Adebayo partner) in a mediocre free agent class? Perhaps Miami will make a trade, with Sacramento’s Marvin Bagley among the interesting available options.

The Heat would have interest in the Kings’ Harrison Barnes, but it’s questionable if Sacramento will trade him. Cleveland’s Kevin Love and Dallas big man Kristaps Porzingis would fall into the depressed/distressed asset category among trade options.

Brandon Ingram would be appealing, but there’s no indication that New Orleans is willing to trade him.

One name who would be worth exploring: Toronto’s Pascal Siakam; Bleacher Report said he’s available in trade talks.

Indiana center Myles Turner is another potential trade option, with the Pacers likely to retool this offseason. The positives: Turner blocks shot (a league high 3.4 per game last season) and has three-point range (33.5 last season, 35.2 in his career).

The negatives: The career rebound numbers are mediocre (6.6 per game);he’s owed $17.5 million each of the next two seasons; and he likely would cost the Heat an important piece or two in a trade.

Exploring the power rotation options in free agency (which begins Monday):

▪ Atlanta restricted free agent John Collins: The Hawks likely would match any offer sheet the Heat could present to their blossoming power forward who averaged 17.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and shot 39.9 percent on threes this season. So if there was mutual interest between Collins and Miami, a sign-and-trade would be necessary.

▪ Chicago restricted free agent Lauri Markkanen: He lost his starting job after the Bulls acquired Nikola Vucevic and closed with averages of 13.6 points and 5.3 rebounds, while shooting 40.2 percent on threes. I have a difficult time envisioning Miami giving a big contract to a big man who’s so delinquent defensively.

▪ Milwaukee unrestricted free agent Bobby Portis: The Heat should have signed him last year instead of Harkless. Instead, he signed with the Bucks for $3.6 million and had a career year: 11.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 47.1 percent on threes.

He has the range, defensive length and athleticism that would be helpful alongside Adebayo. He would have strongly considered Miami last season if there had been stronger interest, according to a source. We hear the Heat has some interest in him, but we’re not certain to what extent.

Acquiring him likely would require all or part of the Heat’s $9.5 million midlevel exception (if Miami operates as an over-the- cap team) or a fraction of the Heat’s $22 million to $28 million in cap space if Miami operates as a room team.

Keep this in mind: If the Heat operates as an over-the-cap team, it has a $9.5 million midlevel exception and a $3.6 million biannual exception. If the Heat operates under the cap and thus uses cap space, it has a $4.9 million room exception.

▪ Brooklyn unrestricted free agent Jeff Green: The 6-8 Green played well for the Nets, averaging 11.0 points and shooting 41.1 percent on threes. He lives in Miami during the offseason and can play every frontcourt position.

The downside: He’s 34 and has averaged 4.4 rebounds per game in his career. He likely could be signed using either part of the $9.5 million mid-level or the $4.9 million room exception -- whichever one Miami has available.

▪ Denver unrestricted free agent JaMychal Green: He averaged 8.1 points and 4.8 rebounds and shot 39.9 percent on three-pointers in 58 games and five starts for Denver last season.

Green, who is turning down a player option topping $7 million, is a career 38 percent shooter on threes. He has averaged 6.0 rebounds in 21.3 minutes per game in his career.

▪ Orlando unrestricted free agent Otto Porter: The former Washington Wizard and Chicago Bull has averaged 10.9 points and shot 40.2 percent on threes in his career. But he has averaged only 5.0 rebounds in his career.

And foot and back injuries forced him to miss substantial time the past two seasons; he played in just 32 games since the end of the 2018-19 season. He’s an option with either of the aforementioned exceptions (and to be clear, Miami will have only one of those two midlevel exceptions).

▪ San Antonio unrestricted free agent Rudy Gay: Another small forward who could play power forward — like Jae Crowder and Ariza — and he played well at age 34 for the Spurs last season: 11.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 38.1 percent on threes.

But a Gay/Adebayo power rotation would still leave the Heat at a deficit on the boards, as would the aforementioned Green and Porter options.

▪ Brooklyn unrestricted free agent Blake Griffin: Obviously diminished, Griffin, 32, wasn’t awful playing alongside stars in Brooklyn, averaging 10.0 points and 4.7 rebounds and shooting 38.3 percent on threes in 26 games and 10 starts for the Nets in the regular season, then averaged 12.0 points and 7.7 rebounds and shot 41.2 percent on threes in the seven-game Eastern semifinals loss to Milwaukee.

He would be an option with either of the aforementioned exceptions but reportedly is likely to re-sign with the Nets.

▪ San Antonio unrestricted free agent Demar DeRozan: Still a very good player at 31; averaged 21.6 points and 4.2 rebounds and can play either forward spot at 6-6. He will command more money than most on this list.

But he’s an unlikely fit here because he’s not a three-point shooter (28.1 percent in his career) and the Heat already has two of those in its starting lineup.

▪ Denver unrestricted free agent Paul Millsap: Not a top option, with his game on the decline at 35. Averaged 9.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and shot 34.3 on threes in 56 games and 36 starts.

▪ Milwaukee unrestricted free agent P.J. Tucker: Cannot be viewed as an ideal starting option at 36 and at this stage of his career. Averaged 3.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 33.6 percent on threes between Houston and Milwaukee last season. Still a skilled defender and useful piece.

▪ Indiana unrestricted free agent Doug McDermott: Can play either forward spot and one of the best shooters in this free agent class: He shot 38.8 percent on threes last season and 40.7 in his career. He averaged 13.6 points in 66 games and 29 starts for the Pacers.

The negative: He’s a mediocre defender and rebounder (3.3 last season). But he would make the Heat a better team offensively.

▪ Clippers’ Serge Ibaka (if he declines player option): I found it interesting that the Heat never pursued him last November when he was coming off a very good year for Toronto.

He’s a year older (31), dealt with back issues this past season and his numbers declined (11.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 33.9 percent), though he’s still among the best power rotation options available.

▪ OKC unrestricted free agent Mike Muscala: Has made only 37 starts in eight years but has range (37 percent on threes for OKC last season). The 3.2 career rebounding average isn’t good enough for a starter.

▪ San Antonio unrestricted free agent Trey Lyles: Has started 103 games for the Spurs and shot 35 percent on threes last season and 34.1 in his career. But the 4.2 career rebound average isn’t good enough.

▪ Utah unrestricted free agent Georges Niang: Made 10 starts — and 72 appearances for Utah - and shot 42.5 percent on threes this past season, averaging 6.9 points and 2.4 rebounds and 16.0 minutes. Rebounding would be the concern.

▪ Chicago unrestricted free agent Daniel Theis: Averaged 9.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 26.6 minutes in 65 games and 51 starts for Boston and then Chicago. A decent stopgap option, but not the ideal stretch big; he shot 32.2 percent on threes last season.

▪ Spurs unrestricted free agent Geogui Dieng: The former Minnesota starting center averaged 6.8 points and 3.7 rebounds and shot 42.9 on threes for the Grizzlies and Spurs last season. At 31, more of a backup.

▪ Washington unrestricted free agent center Robin Lopez: Averaged 9.0 points and 3.8 rebounds in 71 games and nine starts for the Wizards, and he’s not nearly as skilled a distance shooter as his brother, Bucks center Brook Lopez.

Robin Lopez shot just 27.9 percent on threes this past season and 29.3 in his career.

▪ Clippers unrestricted free agent DeMarcus Cousins: He’s only 30 and might be worth the investment, considering the All-Star pedigree before major injuries. But it was telling that the Heat bypassed signing him this past season when it clearly needed another big.

He averaged 7.8 points and 4.8 rebounds and shot 8 for 19 on threes in 16 games for the Clippers and had some good moments in postseason.

▪ Lakers unrestricted free agent Markieff Morris: Another stopgap, Markieff is the lesser of the two Morris brothers from a production standpoint. Averaged 6.7 points and 4.4 rebounds and shot only 31.1 percent on threes in 61 games, including 27 starts. A career 34.1 percent three-point shooter, but that number has been in sharp decline.

▪ Clippers unrestricted free agent Patrick Patterson: Another stopgap option. Averaged 6.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and shot 36.9 percent on threes in his career. Has 104 career starts in 11 years, including 23 for the Clippers over the past two years.

▪ Portland unrestricted free agent Carmelo Anthony: Can still score (13.4 points per game, 40.9 percent on threes for Portland this past season), but I would be surprised if the Heat pursued him because of age (36), defensive deficiencies and modest rebounding (3.1 per game).

▪ Phoenix unrestricted free agent Frank Kaminsky: Averaged 6.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and shot 36.5 percent on threes in 47 games and 13 starts for Phoenix. Has 46 career starts, mostly for Charlotte, but a backup at this stage.

▪ Pelicans unrestricted free agent center Willy Hernangomez. Produced decent numbers (7.8 points, 7.1 rebounds per game in 18 minutes per game in 47 games and 12 starts), but just a 30.6 career three-point shooter.

▪ Other impending unrestricted free agents who have no (or not much of) a three-point game: the Lakers’ Andre Drummond, former sixth-man of the year Montrezl Harrell (Lakers), Sacramento’s Richaun Holmes, Portland’s Enes Kanter, the Knicks’ Nerlens Noel, Golden State’s Kevon Looney, Charlotte’s Cody Zeller, Dallas’ Boban Marjanovic, Denver’s JaVale McGee, the Knicks’ Taj Gibson, Philadelphia’s Dwight Howard, Sacramento’s Hassan Whiteside, Washington’s Alex Len and Minnesota’s Ed Davis.

Drummond is an option if Spoelstra is willing to change his approach and play him with Adebayo. The Heat had some interest before he signed with the Lakers and another pursuit wouldn’t surprise me.

Kanter puts up numbers, but his deficient defense wouldn’t be a fit here.

Potential free agent forwards and ex-Heat players James Johnson and Justise Winslow have three point range. But like Olynyk, this is a case of been there/done that.