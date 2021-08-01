Heat exercises option in Dragic’s contract. What it means for expected pursuit of Lowry

Facing a deadline of Sunday at 5 p.m. to make a decision that carries important salary-cap implications entering free agency, the Miami Heat took a deliberate approach.

Just a few hours before the deadline, the Heat ultimately decided to exercise the $19.4 million team option in Goran Dragic’s contract, according to a league source. It’s still not clear what Miami decided to do with the $15 million team option in forward Andre Iguodala’s contract, but ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the team declined it.

With the Heat exercising the team option in Dragic’s contract, Miami will now likely operate as an over-the-cap team in free agency because the 35-year-old guard’s salary takes up most of the available cap space. If the Heat opts to move forward as a capped out team, the only way it would be able to acquire a big-name free agent would be via sign-and-trade.

Dragic is now under contract with the Heat for next season, but his $19.4 million salary could also be used to facilitate a potential trade in the coming days.

The Heat is now on track to enter free agency with six players who have guaranteed salaries for next season that total $92 million: Jimmy Butler ($36 million), Bam Adebayo ($28.1 million), Dragic ($19.4 million), Tyler Herro ($4 million), Precious Achiuwa ($2.7 million) and KZ Okpala ($1.8 million).

That means there are 10 players from Miami’s season-ending roster who will become free agents this summer: Trevor Ariza, Nemanja Bjelica, Dewayne Dedmon, Udonis Haslem, Iguodala, Kendrick Nunn (restricted), Victor Oladipo, Duncan Robinson (restricted), Max Strus (restricted) and Gabe Vincent (restricted). The Heat is expected to exercise the team option in center Omer Yurtseven’s contract on Sunday, but his $1.5 million salary for next season is non-guaranteed so he can also become a free agent if he is waived in the coming weeks.

Next season’s salary cap and luxury tax line have not finalized yet, but projections indicate the salary cap will be about $112.4 million and the luxury-tax threshold will be about $136.6 million.

The Heat remains very interested in impending free agent guard Kyle Lowry, who likely would need to be acquired by Miami through a sign-and-trade transaction because the necessary cap space would not be available after exercising Dragic’s team option. The Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans are also expected to aggressively pursue the 35-year-old Lowry when free agency begins, and both teams could create $30-plus million in cap space at the expense of their own free agents.

If the Heat moves forward as an over-the-cap team, a challenge it faces in acquiring Lowry is executing the sign-and-trade deal that it would take to add him to the roster in this scenario. The Heat currently only has three players under contract with a salary greater than $4 million for next season — Adebayo, Butler and Dragic.

But Dragic’s high salary paired with one or two of the Heat’s young players could make the trade math work for Lowry. Miami could also still include Iguodala, Nunn or some of its other free agents in a double sign-and-trade with the Toronto Raptors for Lowry, but that would take cooperation from the Raptors and the free agents involved in the deal.

The Heat’s decision on Sunday helps set the table for free agency, but there’s still a lot to be decided on in the coming days.

This story will be updated.