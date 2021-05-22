Miami Heat increasing capacity at AmericanAirlines Arena to 17,000 for NBA playoffs

The Miami Heat fan experience at AmericanAirlines Arena for the NBA playoffs will be as close to normal as it has been all season.

After the Heat announced earlier this week that capacity at AmericanAirlines Arena for its first-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks would rise to 8,600 or 43 percent of its usual capacity of 19,600, it turns out that number will actually be much closer to full capacity.

The Heat announced Saturday morning that it is extending capacity at its home arena to 17,000 for the playoffs or about 87 percent of its usual capacity, as the NBA recently updated its policies for teams to welcome more fans into their buildings. The arena was previously operating at a capacity of about 5,700 in the final weeks of the regular season.

The new seating capacity of 17,000 will be in place starting on Thursday with Game 3 of the Heat’s first-round series against the Bucks and will remain in place for all remaining playoff games.

“This last-minute approval to increase our capacity comes after we have already sold tickets for the first three home games of Round 1 of the Playoffs,” Eric Woolworth, the Heat’s president of business operations, said. “We realize this may be an inconvenience to some fans who have already purchased tickets, and we apologize for that, but we believe strongly that we owe it to our players to provide the best home-court advantage for them to compete in the Playoffs.”

As a result of the increase in capacity, additional tickets will go on sale to the general public Monday at 4 p.m. on Ticketmaster.com. Season-ticket holders will have the first opportunity to purchase tickets made available by this increase in capacity via a pre-sale, and they will receive communication directly from the team outlining their options.

While AmericanAirlines Arena will be close to full capacity for the playoffs and physical distancing between seats will no longer be required, other health and safety protocols remain in place. That includes a strict masking policy for all fans not actively eating or drinking while seated in the bowl or in designated food and beverage areas, as the Heat announced earlier this week that fans will now be allowed to consume food and beverages while in their seats.

Previously, no food and beverages were allowed to be consumed in the arena bowl. This change does not apply to any fans seated within 30 feet of the court.

The Heat noted that, “Fans who purchased tickets but who no longer want to attend the game due to the removal of the physical distancing requirement may request a refund for their tickets via their place of purchase.”

In addition, with the help of Florida Blue, the Heat will offer Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations outside section 111 to those in attendance at games. The second dose will be scheduled while receiving the first one at the arena.

The Bucks increased capacity at Fiserv Forum from about 3,300 (18 percent capacity) to 9,000 (50 percent capacity) for their first-round series against the Heat.

The first two games (Game 1 on Saturday and Game 2 on Monday) will be played in Milwaukee before the series moves to AmericanAirlines Arena for Game 3 on Thursday and Game 4 on Saturday. If necessary, Game 5 on June 1 and Game 7 on June 5 will be played at Fiserv Forum and Game 6 on June 3 will take place at AmericanAirlines Arena.

For more information on what to expect while attending Heat games at AmericanAirlines Arena, visit Heat.com/FanSafety.