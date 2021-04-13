Heat ending use of vaccinated-only sections and COVID-19-sniffing dogs at AA Arena

The Miami Heat has eliminated the use of vaccinated-only sections and COVID-19-sniffing dogs for home games at AmericanAirlines Arena, the Miami Herald confirmed with the team.

The Heat made the vaccinated-only sections available starting April 1, becoming the first team in the NBA to have sections of seats designated for fully vaccinated fans. Fans needed to present proof that they were fully vaccinated with a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued COVID-19 vaccination card to sit in the more tightly packed sections.

But communicating the eligibility requirements before and during the point of sale, and then at the gates when fans arrived with the tickets proved to be a complicated process.

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order on April 2 to prevent Florida businesses from requiring customers to show proof of vaccinations through COVID-19 “passports.”

When announcing the implementation of the vaccinated-only sections in March, the Heat said: “The Heat have allocated two sections in the lower level to fully vaccinated fans. These seats will be located in Sections 117-118 and the pods of seats will be separated by just one seat. Fully vaccinated fans will be admitted through a separate gate and will be required to present a proof of a Center for Disease Control (CDC) issued COVID-19 vaccination card showing their vaccination certification dated at least 14 days prior to the game date along with a valid government issued ID.”

As for the COVID-19-sniffing dogs that have been used to screen fans and others before entering the arena, those have been in place since the Heat began allowing fans to attend home games this season in late January. If the dog detected COVID-19, that fan and their group were not allowed to enter the arena.

But with the increased number of people getting vaccinated and the widespread availability of the vaccines, the Heat decided to end the use of COVID-19-sniffing dogs. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava also recently eased COVID-19 restrictions, including lifting the countywide curfew.

The changes at AmericanAirlines Arena take effect when the Heat returns home to host the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.

The rest of the COVID-19 health and safety guidelines remain in place for games at AmericanAirlines Arena. That includes a strict masking policy, physical distancing, no food and beverages in the arena bowl, designated eating areas, and hand sanitizing stations.

The number of fans allowed to attend Heat games at AmericanAirlines Arena will remain around 4,000 for now.

Tickets for the Heat’s eight remaining regular-season home games will go on sale to the general public on Thursday starting at 2 p.m. on Heat.com, the team announced Tuesday.

For more information on what to expect while attending Heat games at AmericanAirlines Arena, visit Heat.com/FanSafety.