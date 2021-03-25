No Kyle Lowry, but Heat adds Victor Oladipo, Nemanja Bjelica at NBA trade deadline

The Miami Heat didn’t end up with Kyle Lowry. But the Heat did add a former All-Star to its roster on trade deadline day.

The Heat acquired guard Victor Oladipo, a two-time All-Star, in a trade with the Houston Rockets finalized just around the 3 p.m. trade deadline on Thursday, a league source confirmed to the Miami Herald. Miami traded guard Avery Bradley and center Kelly Olynyk, and agreed to a 2022 first-round pick swap to make the salary-cap math work to acquire Oladipo.

The Heat pursued Lowry up until the trade deadline, but Miami’s refusal to include second-year guard Tyler Herro in offers looked to be the deal-breaker. Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson, 26, was believed to be at the center of the Heat’s offers for Lowry.

In the end, the Heat was able to keep its young core intact with Herro, Robinson and rookie Precious Achiuwa remaining in Miami past the trade deadline. And the Raptors held on to Lowry.

Oladipo, 28, is averaging 20.8 points while shooting 41.1 percent from the field and 33.3 percent on threes, five rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 29 games this season. He has averaged 21.2 points on 40.7 percent shooting from the field and 32 percent shooting on threes, 4.8 rebounds and five assists in 20 games with the Rockets since the Indiana Pacers traded him to Houston in January as part of the deal that sent James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets.

Oladipo has long had interest in joining the Heat and spend a lot of his time in the offseason in Miami.

Oladipo, who is earning $21 million this season on an expiring contract, will be an unrestricted free agent this upcoming offseason. The Heat acquired his Bird Rights in the trade, allowing Miami to surpass the salary cap if it wants to re-sign him this offseason.

The Heat also acquired forward Nemanja Bjelica (6-10, 234) in a trade with the Sacramento Kings earlier in the day. Miami traded forward Moe Harkless and center Chris Silva to the Kings to complete the deal.

Bjelica, 32, is averaging 7.2 points while shooting 46 percent from the field and 29.3 percent on threes, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 26 games (one start) this season. He was out of the Kings’ rotation earlier this season, but has earned consistent playing time off the bench in the last four weeks.

The Kings used Bjelica in a larger role last season, when he averaged 11.5 points while shooting 41.9 percent on threes, 6.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 72 games (67 starts).

Bjelica is earning $7.2 million on an expiring contract. The Heat also acquired his Bird Rights in the trade, allowing Miami to surpass the salary cap if it wants to re-sign him this offseason.

With Olynyk traded to the Rockets, Bjelica will help fill Olynyk’s void as a three-point shooting big.

Thursday’s trades left the Heat with two open roster spots. Miami is considered one of the front-runners to sign San Antonio Spurs big man LaMarcus Aldridge if he agrees to a buyout, as expected.

This is a breaking news story. This will continue to be updated.