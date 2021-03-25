Podcast: Kyle Lowry? LaMarcus Aldridge? Where the Heat stands entering the trade deadline

It will be an interesting day for the Miami Heat, with the NBA trade deadline set for 3 p.m. on Thursday.

The list of players linked to Miami entering the deadline is long, with Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry, San Antonio Spurs power forward/center LaMarcus Aldridge, Houston Rockets guard Victor Oladipo and Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie among those recently rumored to be Heat targets.

On this week’s episode of the Heat Check podcast, David Wilson and Anthony Chiang, the Miami Herald’s Heat beat writer, discuss the recent offensive struggles and how it could impact the front office’s thinking as the trade deadline nears.

Where should the Heat draw the line in its pursuit of Lowry? Does adding Aldridge via the buyout market make sense? Should the Heat explore a trade for Oladipo? Chiang and Wilson touched on those questions and more.

Listen to this week’s episode below. And please continue to subscribe, rate and review the podcast.