Trade deadline tracker: Will the Miami Heat make a move before 3 p.m.?

Welcome to trade deadline day!

The Miami Heat remains active as the NBA’s 3 p.m. deadline looms today. We’ll have live updates for you on the Heat’s doings here throughout the day:

9 a.m.: The next six hours leading up to the deadline will be interesting.

The Heat, which has lost four straight and stands at .500 through the first 44 games of the season, has been linked to a long list of players in advance of the deadline. Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry, San Antonio Spurs power forward/center LaMarcus Aldridge, Houston Rockets guard Victor Oladipo and Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie are among those recently rumored to be Heat targets.

But Lowry is the name that has generated the most buzz. The Heat’s interest in trading for Lowry and Lowry’s interest in joining the Heat has been confirmed by multiple league sources.

The Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers have been pegged as the front-runners to land the six-time All-Star.

Lowry played in the Raptors’ win over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night, finishing with eight points, five rebounds and nine assists while posting a plus/minus of plus-42 in potentially his final game with Toronto.

Where will Miami draw the line in its pursuit of Lowry? He’s still playing at a high level, but Lowry turns 35 today and will be an unrestricted free agent this upcoming offseason.

Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and Precious Achiuwa are three young players who the Heat could throw in a deal for Lowry. But the Heat has been reluctant to include Herro in a potential trade for the veteran guard.

Lowry is on a $30.5 million salary for this season as part of an expiring contract. The Heat would need to send out at least about $24 million in salary to trade for Lowry in accordance with NBA rules.

A trade would likely be contingent on the Heat expecting a long-term commitment from Lowry this summer. Miami would acquire his Bird Rights in a trade, allowing the Heat to surpass the salary cap to sign him this offseason.

Also worth noting entering trade deadline day: The Heat stands about $5.4 million below the luxury-tax line this season. A deal that would bring in $5.4 million or more than Miami sends out would make it a tax team.