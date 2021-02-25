Podcast: No Heat All-Stars, but a Heat winning streak. And takeaways from the road trip

It has been a busy week in the NBA and a productive time for the Miami Heat.

The Heat opened a four-game homestand with its fourth straight win on Wednesday against the Toronto Raptors. Miami continues to inch closer to .500, as it now sits at 15-17 with four games to play before the All-Star break.

But on this week’s episode of the Heat Check podcast, David Wilson and Anthony Chiang, the Miami Herald’s Heat beat writer, focused on the successful road trip that was. Miami posted a 4-3 record during its long seven-game West Coast trip, despite some painful losses along the way.

Chiang and Wilson went over their five takeaways from the trip, including a discussion on the emergence of second-year guard Kendrick Nunn as a Heat starter.

Among the other topics addressed:

▪ As of now, the Heat will not be represented in the March 7 All-Star Game. Are Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler All-Star snubs?

▪ The Heat was granted a $4.7 million disabled player exception after center Meyers Leonard recently underwent season-ending shoulder surgery. What does that mean for Miami and possibly making an addition to its roster?

Listen to this week’s episode below. And please continue to subscribe, rate and review the podcast.