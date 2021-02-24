Takeaways from Heat’s fourth straight win, and Jimmy Butler’s late-game takeover vs. Raptors

Five takeaways from the Miami Heat’s 116-108 win over the Toronto Raptors (16-17) on Wednesday night at AmericanAirlines Arena to begin a four-game homestand. The Heat has won four straight and eight of its last 11 games:

The Heat (15-17), which won the Eastern Conference last season, learned Tuesday that it did not get a player voted into the All-Star Game. How did Miami’s top two All-Star candidates Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler respond Wednesday?

Adebayo finished with 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting, 12 rebounds and four assists.

Butler scored a game-high 27 points on 8-of-17 shooting from the field, 3-of-4 shooting on threes and 8-of-8 shooting from the foul line, to go with eight rebounds, 10 assists and three steals.

Butler’s performance included an important late-game stretch. With the Raptors cutting the Heat’s lead to two with 5:24 to play, Butler scored Miami’s next 12 points to lead a 12-3 run and increase the lead to 11 with 2:06 remaining.

The three three-pointers that Butler hit on Wednesday, including two in the fourth quarter, were a season-high. He entered the contest with just four made threes this season.

Adebayo and Butler both earned the honor as All-Star reserves last season.

Unless Adebayo or Butler is moved into the All-Star Game as an injury replacement, this will mark the first season that the Heat hasn’t been represented in the All-Star Game since 2016-17. Goran Dragic earned the honor in 2018 and Dwyane Wade played in the game in his final NBA season in 2019.

“It is really tough to see that, especially so early,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “We still have a half a season to go and a lot of the narrative can change. Probably people were quick to write us off, even with the subconscious voting, because of our record. But since then, it already has changed a little bit. Both of them, Bam and JB, are clearly All-Stars. It’s just unfortunate it didn’t shape up that way.”

Adebayo and Butler were both listed as East frontcourt players on the All-Star ballot.

Milwaukee’s Gianis Antetokounmpo, Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant and Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid were the three East frontcourt players voted in as All-Star starters. The frontcourt players selected to be East All-Star reserves: Julius Randle from the New York Knicks, Jayson Tatum from the Boston Celtics and Nikola Vucevic from the Orlando Magic.

“I was surprised,” Dragic said of his reaction to Adebayo and Butler missing out on All-Star status this season. “Both of those guys deserve to be there. What they did last year was amazing. Even this year when they were playing games, they put huge numbers up there. Definitely, they deserve it. But in the end, I don’t know who’s making those decisions. If it’s media or coaches or players, it was just a lot of different votes that I don’t agree with.”

However, Butler’s case for a spot in the All-Star Game wasn’t helped by the fact that he missed 12 of the Heat’s first 31 games this season.

The Heat’s losing record also didn’t help Adebayo and Butler’s All-Star chances.

Will the perceived All-Star snub serve as motivation for Miami’s leading men?

“You have to ask them,” Spoelstra said. “I know their fuel is something much deeper than the All-Star nod. It ultimately is about winning and helping this group achieve what we want to, and we have quite a bit a ways to go to improve as a team.”

The Heat’s offense, which has struggled through the first two months of the season, continues to trend in a positive direction with an efficient performance on Wednesday.

Against a quality Raptors defense, the Heat scored 116 points on 46.3 percent shooting from the field and 17-of-38 shooting on threes.

One of the most impressive aspects of Miami’s offensive performance against Toronto? The Heat, which entered with the NBA’s highest turnover rate (percentage of plays that end with a team turnover) at 16.3 percent, committed just 11 turnovers on Wednesday.

Miami’s offensive display helped negate a strong one from Toronto, which shot 50 percent from the field and 20 of 44 on threes. The Heat outscored the Raptors 25-14 at the free-throw line, 15-5 in second-chance points and 21-10 on points off turnovers to come away with the win.

Ball movement and three-point shooting are usually two of the better indicators of how the Heat’s offense is performing, and both were areas of strength against the Raptors. Miami finished with 31 assists on 37 made baskets, and shot 44.7 percent on threes.

Duncan Robinson finished with 17 points on 4-of-9 shooting on threes.

The Heat, which entered with the NBA’s fifth-worst offensive rating, has taken steps forward on that end of the court recently.

Miami scored 63 points on 53.7 percent shooting from the field and 9-of-19 shooting on threes in the second half of Monday’s win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, and that offensive momentum carried over into Wednesday’s victory.

Miami’s offense looked a lot more like the unit that finished with the NBA’s seventh-best offensive rating last season. It’s not a coincidence that it coincides with a healthier Heat roster with more key players available.

Dragic made his return Wednesday after missing the previous nine games because of a sprained left ankle.

In Dragic’s first game action in nearly three weeks, he was used in a bench role as Miami’s sixth man. He finished Wednesday’s win with 15 points on 4-of-13 shooting, two rebounds and three assists in 21 minutes.

Earlier in the day, Dragic cast doubt on his status for Wednesday’s matchup against the Raptors.

“I’m feeling OK,” Dragic said Wednesday morning. “I still need to do a lot of work. The ankle, it’s getting better. So, I’m on the right track.

“I need to be smart with this, this injury was pretty bad. And if I was out for two weeks, we’ll see how the ankle’s going to react. I went through some hard practices. And we’ll see. Definitely, I want to be 100 percent when I get back and help my team.”

Wednesday only marked the 18th game that Dragic has played in this season. He has missed 14 games — two because of health and safety protocols, three because of a strained left groin and nine because of a sprained ankle.

With Dragic’s return, the Heat had 14 players available against the Raptors. That’s a lot, considering all of the injury issues and protocol-related absences Miami has had to go through in the first two months of the season.

The only three players unavailable for the Heat on Wednesday were Avery Bradley (right calf strain), Tyler Herro (right hip contusion) and Meyers Leonard (season-ending shoulder surgery).

Heat center Chris Silva was also available on Wednesday after missing missing the past 18 games because of a left hip flexor strain.

Even with those extra options, Spoelstra stuck with the starting lineup of Kendrick Nunn, Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler, Kelly Olynyk and Bam Adebayo against the Raptors. It marked the 10th consecutive game that Miami has used that starting group.

The Heat used a bench rotation of Dragic, Precious Achiuwa, Andre Iguodala and Gabe Vincent.

The Raptors also welcomed back a veteran guard on Wednesday, as starter Kyle Lowry returned after missing the previous four games with a thumb injury.

Lowry was sharp, finishing with 24 points on 9-of-13 shooting.

Raptors coach Nick Nurse is among those who believe the Heat is much better than its sub-.500 record.

After Wednesday’s win, the Heat still holds a losing record at 15-17. But improvement has been made after Miami began the season at 7-14.

The Heat has won eight of its past 11 games, and the one constant is that Adebayo and Butler have both been available for each of them.

Most of the Heat’s losses came when Butler was unavailable. Miami is 3-9 in the 12 games Butler has missed and is 12-8 when he has been available this season.

“100 percent,” Nurse said before Wednesday’s game when asked whether the Heat is better than its win-loss record. “I don’t think anybody thought that they were going to be underneath this thing the whole time and not get out of it, especially with the way they played last year with the entire team back. And again, everybody is working through different issues. For them, it’s a quick turnaround. For them, it’s some COVID. ... You know that the players are there, the coaching is there, winning organization. I would imagine that you’re going to have to go through these guys eventually to get to where you want to go in this conference.”