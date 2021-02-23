Heat’s Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler left out of All-Star Game. Who made it over them?

The defending Eastern Conference champions will not be represented in this season’s NBA All-Star Game.

The Heat duo of Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler were not among the Eastern Conference players voted into the March 7 All-Star Game as reserves. Adebayo, who has made one All-Star Game, and Butler, who is a five-time All-Star, were voted into the showcase game as a reserves last season.

The seven reserves from each conference, which were voted on by conference coaches, were revealed Tuesday night.

“It’s important. I want to be an All-Star,” Adebayo said when asked Monday what it would mean to make the All-Star Game for the second straight season. “A two-time All-Star don’t sound bad. But I get it. It’s politics in this. It’s a sliding scale. ... I hope I’m an All-Star. But it’s politics, a sliding scale. So I get it.”

The frontcourt players selected to be East All-Star reserves: Julius Randle from the New York Knicks, Jayson Tatum from the Boston Celtics and Nikola Vucevic from the Orlando Magic. The guards: James Harden from the Brooklyn Nets, Jaylen Brown from the Boston Celtics, Zach LaVine from the Chicago Bulls and Ben Simmons from the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Western Conference guards selected as All-Star reserves: Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers, Chris Paul from the Phoenix Suns and Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz. The frontcourt players: Paul George from the Los Angeles Clippers, Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz, Zion Williamson from the New Orleans Pelicans and Anthony Davis from the Los Angeles Lakers.

Adebayo and Butler both earned the honor as reserves last season. It marked the first time the Heat had two players voted into the All-Star Game since the 2015-16 season when Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade made it, and Miami had at least two players voted into the All-Star Game for six consecutive seasons from 2010-11 to 2015-16.

Unless Adebayo or Butler is moved into the All-Star Game as an injury replacement, this will mark the first season that it hasn’t been represented in the All-Star Game since 2016-17. Goran Dragic earned the honor in 2018, Dwayne Wade played in the game in his final NBA season in 2019, and Adebayo and Butler were voted in last year.

Adebayo, 23, has averaged 19.6 points on 57 percent shooting, 9.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and one block this season. The only other NBA player who’s averaging at least 19 points, nine rebounds, five assists and one block this season is Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo.

And Butler, 31, did not get voted in this season despite averaging 19.1 points on 43.1 percent shooting and career-highs in rebounds (7.6) and assists (7.6). The Heat has outscored opponents by 4.2 points per 100 possessions with Butler on the court this season, and opponents have outscored the Heat by 7.4 points per 100 possessions when he hasn’t been on the court.

However, Butler’s case for a spot in the All-Star Game wasn’t helped by the fact that he’s missed 12 of the Heat’s first 31 games this season — 10 games because of the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols and two games because of a sprained right ankle.

Also, the Heat’s 14-17 record entering Wednesday’s game against the Toronto Raptors (8 p.m., Fox Sports Sun) didn’t help either of their All-Star chances.

Adebayo and Butler were both listed as East frontcourt players on the All-Star ballot.

Vucevic, who entered Tuesday averaging 24.1 points and 11.7 rebounds, is the only frontcourt player selected as an East All-Star reserve on a team with a worse record than the Heat this season. And Randle, who is averaging 23.2 points, 11 rebounds and 5.5 assists, is on a Knicks team with a 15-16 record.

The All-Star Game starters — voted on by fans, current NBA players and a media panel — were announced last week.

Washington’s Bradley Beal and Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving were the two East guards voted in as starters, with Antetokounmpo, Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant and Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid as the three East frontcourt players who made the cut.

The West All-Star starters are LeBron James from the Lakers, Nikola Jokic from the Denver Nuggets and Kawhi Leonard from the Clippers in the frontcourt, and Stephen Curry from the Golden State Warriors and Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks in the backcourt.

The 2021 All-Star Game will be held on March 7 at 8 p.m. at State Farm Arena in Atlanta during the season’s midseason break, which is scheduled for March 5-10 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of this year’s All-Star events, the NBA and National Basketball Players Association will commit more than $2.5 million in funds and resources toward Historically Black Colleges and Universities and support and awareness around COVID-19 care, relief and vaccines.

The NBA and NBPA agreed to condense this season’s All-Star Weekend to one night, and established additional measures to supplement the league’s current health and safety protocols in order to hold the showcase event in the middle of a pandemic. The Skills Challenge and Three-Point Contest will be held pregame at 6:30 p.m., and the Slam Dunk Contest will take place at halftime of the All-Star Game.

Adebayo won the Skills Challenge last season, while Heat forward Duncan Robinson participated in the Three-Point Contest and former Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. won the Slam Dunk Contest. It’s still unknown whether the Heat will be represented in those events this year.

The 2021 All-Star Game will follow last year’s format: The two team captains will draft rosters from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves in each conference, making their picks regardless of conference affiliation. The captain for each team is the All-Star starter from each conference who received the most fan votes in his conference, which is James from the West and Durant from the East.

In addition, like last season’s All-Star Game, the teams will be competing to win each quarter and playing to a final target score during the untimed fourth quarter.