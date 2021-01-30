Jimmy Butler returns vs. Kings and Heat snaps losing skid. Takeaways from the win

The Miami Heat recorded just two wins in the past three weeks without Jimmy Butler. In other words, the Heat needed Butler back.

Butler delivered in his return, leading the Heat to a 105-104 win over the Sacramento Kings (8-11) on Saturday night at AmericanAirlines Arena. The victory pushed Miami to 7-12 for the season and snapped its five-game losing skid.

Butler, who missed the previous 10 games because of the NBA’s health and safety protocols, finished with 30 points while shooting 8-of-19 from the field and 14-of-16 from the free-throw line, seven rebounds, eight assists and one block in 34 minutes.

After the Kings rallied from an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit to take a one-point lead with 1:44 to play, Butler created enough space in the paint for a game-winning layup to put the Heat ahead by one with 42 seconds to play. Neither team scored again.

Heat center Bam Adebayo contributed 18 points, 13 rebounds and four assists, and guard Tyler Herro scored 15 points on 5-of-12 shooting.

Adebayo, Butler and Herro combined for 63 points on 42 shots.

Next up for the Heat is a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday at 7:30 p.m. at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Here are five takeaways from the Heat’s win over the Kings:

After missing the past three weeks of games, Butler was aggressive and made an immediate impact in his return.

Butler showed little signs of rust, if any at all, in his first game action since Jan. 9.

Butler’s first half was especially impressive, as he recorded 20 points while shooting 6-of-13 from the field and 8 of 8 from the foul line, three rebounds and four assists in 16 minutes during the first two quarters. It’s just the second time Butler has finished with 13 or more first-half shot attempts since he joined the Heat prior to the 2019-20 season.

Maybe the most encouraging aspect of Butler’s performance? His points came in true Jimmy Butler fashion.

Butler scored 16 points in the paint and 14 points at the foul line on Saturday. That’s where Butler typically scores most of his point, with 16.7 of the 19.9 points he averaged last season coming from either inside the paint or on free throws.

It’s just the seventh game Butler has played in this season, as he missed 12 of the Heat’s first 19 games. Along with missing 10 games because of protocols, he missed two in the first week of the season due to a sprained right ankle.

After using a starting frontcourt that included Kelly Olynyk in each of the past 13 games, the Heat switched Olynyk out for versatile forward KZ Okpala on Saturday. Only for one half, though.

It marked Okpala’s fifth start of the season, but he played as a small forward in his first four starts alongside a frontcourt of Bam Adebayo and Olynyk.

But Saturday was the first time the Heat went with a starting frontcourt of Adebayo and Okpala.

Miami used its 14th different starting lineup of the season against Sacramento: Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Butler, Okpala and Adebayo. This lineup had played just two minutes together before Saturday.

This five-man combination didn’t play too many minutes together against the Kings either. After Okpala went scoreless on 0-of-2 shooting in seven first-half minutes, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra went back to Olynyk over Okpala to begin the second half.

Okpala is the fifth player the Heat has used this season to start alongside Adebayo in the frontcourt, as the search for Jae Crowder’s replacement continues. Crowder, who signed with the Phoenix Suns a free agent this past offseason, started as Adebayo’s frontcourt partner during Miami’s playoff run to the Finals last season.

So far, the Heat has already started Moe Harkless, Meyers Leonard, Andre Iguodala, Olynyk and Okpala in that spot in the first 19 games.

The Kings’ three-point shooting cooled down in the second half, and the Heat took over from there.

Despite just 16 paint points in the first half, Sacramento took a 59-57 lead into halftime behind efficient 12-of-21 shooting from three-point range. The Kings outscored the Heat 36-15 on threes during the first two quarters.

But the Kings’ outside shooting balanced out in the second half. Sacramento shot just 5 of 24 from three-point range in the final two quarters to finish 17 of 45 (37.8 percent) from deep for the game.

Sacramento still managed to outscore Miami 51-33 on threes, but the Heat negated that advantage by outscoring the Kings 22-5 thanks in large part to Butler.

Even with Butler’s much-anticipated return, the Heat still played short-handed. But Butler’s return did force a change to the rotation.

The Heat’s roster is moving closer to full health, but five players were still unavailable for Saturday’s game: Guards Avery Bradley (right knee contusion) and Goran Dragic (left groin strain), forward Moe Harkless (left thigh contusion) and centers Meyers Leonard (left shoulder strain) and Chris Silva (left hip flexor strain) were out.

With those five players out, the Heat had 12 available players against the Kings.

Herro, Robinson, Butler, Okpala and Adebayo started, and Olynyk, Andre Iguodala, Gabe Vincent, Precious Achiuwa and Max Strus played off the bench.

That left guard Kendrick Nunn and forward Udonis Haslem as the Heat’s only available players who did get in Saturday’s game. The decision to play the two-way contract duo of Vincent and Strus over Nunn was somewhat surprising, considering Nunn averaged 17.7 points on 48 percent shooting, 4.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.4 steals in the previous seven games.

Saturday marked just second game Hassan Whiteside has played at AmericanAirlines Arena since his Heat departure.

Whiteside, who was traded by the Heat to the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2019 offseason as part of the Jimmy Butler sign-and-trade deal, finished with nine points, three rebounds and two blocks in 20 minutes off the bench in his second game back in Miami.

After playing last season with the Trail Blazers on the final year of the four-year, $98 million contract he signed with the Heat in the 2016 offseason, Whiteside joined the Kings in free agency this past offseason on a one-year, veteran minimum contract worth $2.3 million.

Whiteside, 31, entered Saturday averaging 7.5 points on 56.9 percent shooting, 4.8 rebounds and one block in 13.5 minutes per game this season. He missed four games recently because of a sore hip.

Whiteside, who spent five season with the Heat, was met by loud boos and a “We got shooters!” chant from the AmericanAirlines Arena crowd in his first game back in Miami last season. But with only about 1,500 fans in attendance for Saturday’s game, the boos weren’t as harsh this time.