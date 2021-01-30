Heat’s Jimmy Butler ready to return vs. Kings after 10-game absence

The Miami Heat is slowly but surely inching closer to full strength.

After missing the past 10 games because of the NBA’s health and safety protocols, five-time All-Star wing Jimmy Butler will make his return as a starter in Saturday night’s matchup against the Sacramento Kings at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Butler, 31, has not played in a game since the Heat’s Jan. 9 road win over the Washington Wizards.

In fact, Butler has played in just six of the Heat’s (6-12) first 18 games. He also missed two of the first four games of the season because of a sprained right ankle.

Tyler Hero (neck spasms), Udonis Haslem (personal reasons), Andre Iguodala (neck spasms) and Gabe Vincent (right knee soreness) are also available to play against the Kings.

Heat guard Avery Bradley will miss his second consecutive game Saturday because of a right knee contusion. Bradley returned to play in Wednesday’s loss to the Denver Nuggets after missing the previous eight games because of the NBA’s health and safety protocols, but he injured his knee early in his return and has missed each of the two games since.

Butler, who cleared protocols Monday, watched the Heat past two games — Wednesday’s loss to the Nuggets and Thursday’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers — in casual clothes from the bench alongside teammates for the first time since he went out three weeks ago.

In the six games he has played this season, Butler has averaged 15.8 points on 44.2 percent shooting, 5.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.2 steals. The Heat has posted a 3-9 record in the 12 games he has missed this season.

This positive Butler news comes two days after Herro made his return in Thursday’s loss to the Clippers from a seven-game absence because of neck spasms.

In addition to Bradley, the Heat remains without guard Goran Dragic (left groin strain), forward Moe Harkless (left thigh contusion) and centers Meyers Leonard (left shoulder strain) and Chris Silva (left hip flexor strain) on Saturday.

The Heat will have 12 available players on Saturday: Precious Achiuwa, Bam Adebayo, Butler, Haslem, Herro, Iguodala, Kendrick Nunn, KZ Okpala, Kelly Olynyk, Duncan Robinson, Max Strus and Vincent.