Heat’s Duncan Robinson is a podcast fan and now he has his own. The story behind his podcast

When Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson isn’t on the basketball court, he’s often listening to a podcast. Some of his favorites include Malcolm Gladwell’s “Revisionist History,” “The Ezra Klein Show” and “The Daily.”

“I do crush podcasts, for sure,” Robinson said. “I’ve always been a podcast fan.”

So when Robinson was asked if he wanted to host his own podcast, he didn’t hesitate.

The third episode of Robinson’s show, “The Long Shot,” was released on Thursday as part of a podcast company founded by New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick, who has his own podcast titled “The Old Man & the Three.”

Robinson appeared on Redick’s show multiple times and even served as its NBA bubble correspondent during last season’s playoffs. Following those appearances, Redick was impressed enough to ask Robinson to host his own podcast for his company, ThreeFourTwo Productions, and Cadence13.

“What interests me most is really the storytelling component to it,” Robinson said in advance of the Heat’s matchup against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night at AmericanAirlines Arena. “The opportunity to utilize my platform and further tell my story in what I think is more of a genuine and intimate way instead of what’s now the most utilized medium, social media.

“Really, I think it’s a cool opportunity for me just being a generally curious person to interact and build relationships with people and potential guests. Also, just to help kids, hopefully inspire. There’s a certain level of inspiration, at least I hope so. So just a combination of all of those things.”

The description of Robinson’s new podcast reads: “Celebrating success that is unexpected as well as highlighting sports and human-interest stories are both at the foundation of The Long Shot. Told through the lens of NBA player Duncan Robinson and his co-host Davis Reid, the program will provide an inside look into the NBA season while showcasing stories of those that have overcome the odds and achieved success.”

Robinson is using his NBA connections to get guests for the podcast, too. Heat teammate Andre Iguodala appeared on the second episode to discuss basketball and his business ventures, and Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso was the guest on the third episode for a conversation on his NBA journey.

“I think it will be, particularly early on, centered around basketball just because there’s always going to be those tidbits that I want to provide insight into the season,” Robinson said of his plan for the podcast. “Because I’ve learned that people really enjoy hearing that. I think just given how unique and ever-changing this year is going to be, I think that people will find value in that. In terms of the guests, early on I’m sure it will be a lot of basketball players and teammates and former teammates, peers and people that I play against. Just because that’s where a lot of my expertise and connections are, in that world.

“From there, we really do want to traverse outwardly into different fields and professions. We have a couple people lined up. Some rappers, hopefully actors, singers, like that type of thing, as well.”

Even before “The Long Shot,” Robinson already has podcasting on his resume.

Robinson and a college teammate at Michigan began a podcast titled “The Dak and Dunc Show” after their team plane slid off the runway on the way to the Big Ten Tournament in 2017.

“That was kind of more opportunistic and had more of a casual, college student vibe to it,” Robinson said of his first podcasting experience. “I did it with a friend and teammate of mine who was my roommate. Actually the reason that we started it was my junior year, our plane slid of the runway going to the Big Ten Tournament. It was just kind of this hot news story or whatever, and the reports and everything were getting misconstrued. Nobody had the answer of really what happened. So we had been kicking around this idea, ‘We should start a podcast. We should start a podcast.’ Then when that happened, it was like, ‘Alright, well now we really have something to share and tell.’”

Robinson’s co-host on “The Long Shot” is Davis Reid, a high school classmate who has become one of Robinson’s closest friends.

“I felt like he would be a great fit just in terms of where he was at in his life, ready to take on this type of challenge,” Robinson said. “Truthfully, his strengths are where my weaknesses are. He’s very organized, he’s on top of those types of things. Truthfully, I just really don’t have the time day in and day out to put all my attention, energy into this. Obviously when I’m recording and doing the actual episodes, it has my attention. But I’m also playing a full NBA schedule with practices, games, travel and all that.

“On a game day, I don’t want to think about it and I don’t want to touch it, and I don’t. He’s really good at being an extension of my voice. If there’s something that needs to be handled on a game day, he’s more than trustworthy.”

The plan is for a new episode to be released every Thursday, with each one pre-recorded based on the schedules of Robinson and the guest.

“A few of them have listened and given some positive feedback, which is nice,” Robinson said with a laugh of his Heat teammates. “I told a handful of them that they gotta come on whenever I want them to. So that’s a requirement. There has definitely been some push back in that regard. But for the most part, people are wanting to do it.”

With the COVID-19 pandemic keeping NBA players in their hotel rooms on the road and at home when they’re in their team’s market, the podcast has given Robinson a creative outlet off the court.

“I’ve enjoyed it so far, actually having something to kind of occupy my mind,” Robinson said. “I watch a lot of film and obviously handle all my business in terms of on the court and workouts and that kind of stuff, but there is a lot of downtime, particularly this season.”