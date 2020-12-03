Heat’s Dragic offers positive update on foot. And why Spoelstra calls Adebayo ‘No Ceiling’

Just last week, Miami Heat veteran guard Goran Dragic wasn’t sure how his previously injured foot would respond to the start of training camp.

Since individual workouts began at AmericanAirlines Arena on Tuesday, the news is positive.

“Great,” Dragic said of his previously ailing foot during a Zoom call with reporters Thursday morning. “I just finished three straight hard practices, running, shooting. My foot reacted well, no pain, nothing. Just a little bit of stiffness in the morning and that’s it.”

The next step will be to evaluate how Dragic’s foot responds once the Heat begins team practices Sunday.

Dragic tore the plantar fascia in his left foot in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, and the injury kept him out of games 2,3,4 and 5 before he returned in a limited role in Game 6. Surgery was not needed for Dragic to recover during the Heat’s quick seven-week offseason.

“I don’t know. That’s coach’s decision,” Dragic said when asked if he envisions more maintenance rest days this season because of the condensed break after the Heat advanced to the NBA Finals. “But, yes, we and the Lakers had the least rest, and it’s crucial to be healthy all season and to be in good shape. But I’m not worried about it because we have so many players who can step up. So, each given night it can be somebody else. So, yeah, we’ll see.”

Dragic, 34, was an important part of the Heat’s winning formula last season, averaging 16.2 points on 44.1 percent shooting, 3.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists as Miami’s sixth man in the regular season.

Dragic then moved into a full-time starting role in the postseason, averaging a team-high 20.9 points on 45.2 percent shooting, to go with 4.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists in the first three rounds of the playoffs before tearing the plantar fascia in his left foot in Game 1 of the Finals.

As for returning to a sixth-man role this upcoming season or playing as a starter, Dragic said he hasn’t had that conversation yet with Heat coach Erik Spoelstra.

“For sure, we’re going to have this conversation soon,” Dragic added. “Like I said before, I’m here to help, whatever coach needs, I’m going to be there for the team. Of course, last year was something new for me, coming from the bench. So that’s why I was a little bit shocked. But this year, I already went through that, to the bench role and everything. So I know what to expect, so it’s going to be much easier than last year.”

Despite the quick turnaround and his inability to workout for most of the offseason because of his injured foot, Dragic is still hoping to add to his game in his 13th NBA season.

“As long as I’m going to play, I’m going to try to improve. That’s the way I am,” Dragic said. “This year, maybe, if coach wants me to go against some smaller guards, maybe playing more in the low post. We’ll see. Of course, I want to improve still my three-point shooting, my floater. But the most important thing for me is taking care of my body. I think that’s the main goal. Try to stay healthy.”

THIS AND THAT

▪ Dragic and Spoelstra were both pleased the Heat rewarded All-Star center Bam Adebayo with a max contract extension this offseason.

“When you sign a long-term deal, you get rid of that pressure that you had on your shoulders,” Dragic said. “From there on, you can be more calm because you know you’re secure. But at the same time, it comes with more responsibilities. You have to work hard and for sure I’m really happy for Bam. He deserves every dollar, every penny. He works hard. I saw him when he came as a rookie and developed into one of the superstars in this league. I’m happy to be his teammate. So congrats to Bam. This is a huge signing for the future of the Heat.”

“I’m really happy for Bam, and his family,” Spoelstra said. “He has really worked for this in the right way. He’s all about Heat culture and impacting winning and he does it. In so many ways, he’s like Jimmy [Butler] just from the standpoint that he’s not your prototypical max player who the average fan is just going to see him leading the league in scoring and assuming that player impacts winning as much as somebody else. Bam impacts winning all across the board. He does it on both sides of the floor. He has really grown as a leader.

“I mentioned this two years ago, that, you know, my nickname for him was ‘No Ceiling.’ That’ll continue to be the case. I don’t know where his game is going to grow. I just know how he’s competitively wired and how much he cares about this organization, about his teammates, about winning. ... He’s [All-NBA] defensive second team. I want to continue to see him take another step forward. He has mentioned it before, too. One of these years, I want him in that discussion for Defensive Player of the Year.”

▪ On Heat veteran forward Udonis Haslem delaying retirement to return for an 18th NBA season, Spoelstra said: “I can’t imagine going into an NBA season without UD in our locker room. He does so many things that impact winning, that people on the outside just wouldn’t understand. Sometimes I struggle, wondering whether I should educate people on that or not or just not give a damn. But I know it. It’s tangible. ... All these things, I just think really move the needle and I’m thrilled that he’s back and that’s an open ended spot for him. He can just keep on going. I don’t want people talking to him in his ear, saying this has to be his last year, either.”