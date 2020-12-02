Heat’s Tyler Herro: ‘I feel like I’m better than I was in the bubble already’

The hype around Tyler Herro is real.

The 20-year Miami Heat guard is entering his second NBA season with high expectations, and he earned all of it with a historic playoff run that ended just a few months ago.

Herro, who was named to the NBA’s All-Rookie second team, joined Magic Johnson as the only two players in NBA history to score 37 or more points in a playoff game at age 20 or younger. He also became just the sixth rookie in NBA history to score more than 300 points in the playoffs.

“Other people make expectations for me, but I feel like I have my own expectations and my own goals,” Herro said during a Zoom call with reporters Wednesday, the second day of Media Week around the NBA. “So everybody can expect what they want, but at the end of the day I have my own expectations and my own goals that I’m chasing.”

Herro, who was selected by the Heat with the 13th overall pick in last year’s draft, had positive moments before last season was suspended in March amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but his game reached a higher level once the season resumed in July.

Herro averaged 17.3 points on 50.5 percent shooting from the field, 4.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists during the Heat’s eight seeding games at Disney to close the regular season. Herro’s in-season leap continued with a historic postseason.

During the Heat’s playoff run that ended two victories short of an NBA championship, Herro averaged 16 points while shooting 43.3 percent from the field and 37.5 percent on threes, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 21 games. Miami trusted Herro enough that he logged a team-high 235 fourth-quarter minutes in the playoffs.

“I learned a lot. I feel like I was thrown into the fire early,” Herro said of his rookie season. “That’s everything I could have asked for, had great teammates and coaches. They really trusted me throughout the whole run to be able to have the ball in my hands, make plays and just be out there on the court with a lot of veteran guys. So it does feel like it’s my third, fourth year. It has been a long, long time since I’ve been drafted. So I’m just ready for Year 2. I feel like I’m better than I was in the bubble already. I’m ready to get started.”

But is Herro ready to get started as a starter? He started only eight games in the regular season and five games in the playoffs as a rookie.

The Heat started Jimmy Butler, Kendrick Nunn and Duncan Robinson on the perimeter for most of the regular season, and then coach Erik Spoelstra replaced Nunn in the starting lineup with veteran guard Goran Dragic in the playoffs. It wasn’t until Dragic tore the plantar fascia in his left foot in Game 1 of the NBA Finals that Herro made his first career postseason start in Game 2 of the championship series.

“I think everybody’s goal is to start, and try to impact winning as much as possible,” Herro said. “So I’m just continuing to get better and hopefully I can do whatever it takes to become a starter. But I’m willing to do whatever the team needs me to do. I came off the bench last year and it worked out well. So whatever coach wants me to do, I’m willing to do.”

Herro also knows he will play heavy minutes whether he’s used as a starter or not. He logged the second-most playoff minutes on the team (707) last season, behind only Butler’s 806 minutes, despite playing as a reserve most of the way.

“I feel like I can always make the most out of my role no matter what it is,” Herro said. “I know coach will put me in the right spots to make me successful. Whether that’s starting or coming off the bench, I’m excited to just get going.”

To make sure he continues to improve, Herro worked to make the most of this abbreviated offseason. His goal was “working on my game and trying to make it as complete as possible.”

“Just perfecting everything,” Herro said. “I need to be as sharp as possible, being as efficient as possible. But I think I’m really just working on just getting my handles tighter, being able to be that primary ball-handler, if needed. I think just continuing to get strong on both ends, offensively, defensively, and then being more consistent and really trying to become a more complete player. I want to be able to make plays for others at a consistent rate this year.”

That offseason work even included sessions with rookie teammate Precious Achiuwa, who was drafted by the Heat with the 20th overall pick two weeks ago. Herro recently invited Achiuwa to work out with him at Miami Columbus High.

“I just wanted to reach out and try to make him feel at home and as comfortable as possible,” Herro said when asked about his workouts with Achiuwa. “I remember being drafted last year and coming in, and Jimmy took me under his wing. I’m not saying I’m taking Precious under my wing, but trying to make him feel comfortable. I let him know, ‘We’re glad to have you, and we’re looking forward to getting to work. And if you want to get any workouts in before the season, just let’s set it up.’ So, I’m really excited to have him, and he’s going to be a really good player. I think Miami’s going to fall in love with him.”

Miami is already in the process of falling in love with Herro. While he created some of his own buzz during the past year with his flashy outfits and trademark confidence, his on-court accomplishments have taken it to another level.

Herro had the second-most popular Heat jersey after play resumed following last season’s shutdown, determined based on NBAStore.com sales from July 30 through Sept. 28. Herro also gained the second-most social media followers (between Instagram and Twitter) among players who participated in the restart behind only LeBron James during that same stretch, according to the NBA.

In addition, SportsBetting.com lists Herro as the betting favorite for the 2021 NBA Most Improved Player Award at 12-to-1. The sportsbook also has Herro as a co-favorite, along with Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie, for the Sixth Man of the Year Award at 6-to-1.

But with individual workouts underway at AmericanAirlines Arena and team practices allowed to begin Sunday, Herro is just trying to keep life in perspective as he prepares for his second NBA season.

“Just not losing sight of the big picture. I’m still 20,” he said. “We still have amazing vets and I’m still young. So I can get good or get better by myself. I can try to do more. But that doesn’t mean I can’t learn and still pick up on things from Jimmy, Goran, UD, even Bam [Adebayo] and the rest of the guys. I’m just excited to get going for Year 2.”