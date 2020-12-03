Erik Spoelstra on the state of the Miami Heat, Bam Adebayo, the short offseason and more

The last time coach Erik Spoelstra spoke to the media was a few minutes after the Miami Heat’s season-ending Game 6 NBA Finals loss on Oct. 11.

“It took me a few minutes just to gather myself to be able to even figure out what to say to the team,” Spoelstra said that night, beginning that postgame news conference by with 30 seconds of silence to wipe away tears and collect himself.. “None of us had anticipated this. Our guys are pretty down, as you can imagine. But what a wonderful group to be around. Really just amazing people.”

Well, most of those people are back for this upcoming season.

With Goran Dragic, Udonis Haslem and Meyers Leonard agreeing to return to the Heat as free agents, Miami is on track to have 12 of the 15 players from its 2019-20 season-ending roster back for this upcoming season. The three who will not return are Jae Crowder (signed with the Phoenix Suns), Solomon Hill (signed with the Atlanta Hawks) and Derrick Jones Jr. (signed with the Portland Trail Blazers).

In Spoelstra’s first media session with reporters since the Heat’s 2019-20 season ended on Oct. 11, here’s some of what he had to say during a Zoom call with reporters Thursday:

▪ Spoelstra said he thinks the Heat’s roster continuity should help with the quick turnaround to the 2020-21 season. Spoelstra: “We’re just grateful that we were able to bring most of the guys back.”

▪ On the addition of Caron Butler to the Heat’s coaching staff, Spoelstra said: “I just think he has so much to give to this game, our players, our staff and this organization. ... He’s such a quality human being.”

▪ Spoelstra said Jimmy Butler won’t be on a strict minutes restriction this season, but also noted he’ll be mindful in order to keep the Heat’s veterans fresh after the quick turnaround.

▪ Spoelstra said he’s excited about the Heat roster’s versatility and continuity entering the season. He called the free-agent acquisitions of Avery Bradley and Moe Harkless “plug and play guys.”

▪ What was this short offseason like for Spoelstra?: “You have to live in reality. Many things can be true. We can be grateful for the opportunity that we had, we can be grateful for our time off, we can be grateful that this thing is getting started. But also feel like, hey I want to be around my family. ... I cherish the time that I’m having with my family right now.”

▪ Asked about Bam Adebayo’s max extension, Spoelstra said: “I’m really happy for Bam and his family. He has really worked for this in the right way. He’s all about Heat culture and impacting winning. In so many ways, he’s like Jimmy.” Spoelstra added that his nickname for Adebayo is “No Ceiling.”

▪ The Heat, which is tentatively scheduled to open the 2020-21 season on Dec. 23 against the Magic in Orlando, is planning to hold its first team practice of the preseason on Sunday. Teams were allowed to begin holding individual workouts at Tuesday, but those are capped at four players and four coaches/player development personnel at one time to mitigate spread of COVID-19 until group practices are permitted to begin this weekend.

This story will be updated.