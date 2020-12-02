KZ Okpala ‘itching’ to play in second season, but is there room for Okpala in Heat rotation?

KZ Okpala’s rookie season was an eventful one, but it didn’t include a lot of NBA playing time.

Okpala’s rookie experience began with a draft-night trade that landed the 6-8 forward with the Miami Heat, but kept him from participating in summer league because it took weeks for the deal to become official. It continued with a strained left Achilles that kept Okpala out for 19 consecutive games early in the season. Then came the four-month NBA shutdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. And when play restarted inside the Disney bubble in late July, Okpala spent the remainder of the season on the bench in part because of personal reasons that left him unavailable until the playoffs had begun.

The result was very little NBA playing time for Okpala, who averaged 1.4 points, one rebound, 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocks in 26 total minutes in five regular-season games with the Heat. Okpala, 21, did not play in the playoffs.

“It has been unorthodox with what I’ve been dealt with,” Okpala said during a Zoom call with reporters Wednesday, the second day of Media Week around the NBA. “But I’ve gained a lot of experience and I’ve learned a lot. Those learning experiences, you can’t take for granted. So I think I’m in a good situation and I’m thirsty as ever to play. So I think that chip on my shoulder right now is huge. I’m ready to go.”

With the start of Okpala’s second NBA season approaching, he’s hoping this year will include more minutes.

“I’ve envisioned myself playing for so long, so I think I’m ready to play and I’ve learned a lot,” said Okpala, who was drafted with the second pick in the second round (No. 32 overall) last year following two seasons at Stanford. “I’m a game player, too, so that’s another thing. I’ve learned a lot, and I 100 percent believe I am ready to play.”

The question is: Is there a consistent spot for Okpala in the Heat’s rotation?

The loss of forward Jae Crowder in free agency opens the door for Okpala to fill a need as a versatile forward who has the athleticism, foot speed and size to switch onto multiple positions.

Okapala’s main competition for that role in smaller lineups will likely be free agent acquisition Moe Harkless (6-7, 220 pounds) and veteran Andre Iguodala (6-6, 215), who both bring more experience to the court. Rookie Precious Achiuwa, who was the Heat’s first-round pick this year, could also fill that role with his combination of size (6-9, 225) and athleticism.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Or the Heat can just rely on bigger lineups, with its trio of centers: Bam Adebayo, Meyers Leonard and Kelly Olynyk.

“That’s up to coach,” Okpala said when asked what role he envisions for himself in his second NBA season. “For me, it’s going out every day in practice, training camp from day one, and just making sure my presence is felt every day. So that’s my job. And whatever else happens, I want the best for the team. So I’m just going to put my best foot forward every day, continue to grow and approach every day as a professional. I think that’s the main thing for me.”

While NBA playing time was limited for Okpala as a rookie, he did log 21 of his 26 minutes for the season in one game. He totaled seven points, four rebounds, one assist and two steals in 21 minutes in a Feb. 7 loss to the Sacramento Kings.

Aside from that one game, almost all of Okpala’s playing time last season came in the G League. He averaged 11.7 points on 36.8 percent shooting, seven rebounds, two assists, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks in 28.6 minutes over 20 games with the Sioux Falls Skyforce in South Dakota.

“I think with the G League, I kind of got to see how my game would translate to different actions and to different play calls,” Okpala said. “I think it was very helpful and very beneficial.”

Since Okpala was acquired by the Heat about 17 months ago, he has worked to add weight to his frame. After entering the Heat’s strength and conditioning program at 210 pounds, Okpala said Wednesday he’s currently at 217 pounds with 5.5 percent body fat and believes “I’m in a great place right now.”

Heat coaches have given Okpala film edits of athletic two-way forwards such as Kawhi Leonard, Shawn Marion and Scottie Pippen to study their games in recent months. Okpala projects as a forward who fits the modern game with his defensive versatility, and he also has upside as an offensive option who can play with the ball in his hands and create for himself and others off the dribble.

But among the areas he has room to improve in is his outside shooting, as he made 11 of 39 threes (28.2 percent) during his 20 games in the G League.

“Defensively, I can get after it. Play the passing lanes. Slide one through four, one through five,” said Okpala, who is due $1.5 million this season in the second year of a three-year, $4.2 million minimum salary contract he signed last offseason. “And just use my length offensively to really just be a slasher. I’m quick on my feet. I have good instincts. So that translates on both sides of the floor. And with the playmakers we have, I think I can really be someone who can score off cuts, offensive rebounds, slides. Been working on my three-ball heavily. My pre-roll. So I definitely believe I’ll be doing that. I know I can contribute.”

Considering the Heat traded three second-round picks to acquire Okpala on draft night in 2019, Miami has invested more in him than just time and a roster spot.

“The way they push me means they care,” Okpala said of Heat coaches and executives. “I’m just trying to prove them right every day. Like I said earlier, put my best foot forward and I’m ready to let people know I’m obsessed with hoops. I’m ready to be on the floor. I haven’t played in a while, itching every day. So I’m ready to get out there to play.”

▪ The NBA’s tentative opening night schedule does not include the Heat, which enters the season as the reigning Eastern Conference champion.

The tentative opening night schedule on TNT includes two games, according to Shams Charania from The Athletic: Golden State Warriors at Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers.