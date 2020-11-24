Avery Bradley, Maurice Harkless explain decision to join Miami Heat and what lured them

As former Defensive All NBA guard Avery Bradley bounced around to four teams over the past three seasons, he knew something in the back of his mind:

Playing for the Miami Heat would be a perfect marriage.

“I always felt like if I ever got an an opportunity to play here, I would fit in perfect,” Bradley told South Florida reporters on Tuesday after agreeing to a two-year deal with the Heat that’s worth nearly $12 million.

“Once the opportunity presented itself, I knew I would take advantage of it. I’m excited because I do feel like I’m a perfect fit. We all know what it means to be a Miami Heat player -- the passion, the dedication it takes to be a part of this culture.

“I think our team is going to be really good. I’m excited to be part of Miami and part of a great culture like this. I felt wanted.”

When Heat president Pat Riley spoke to him twice during the first 16 hours of free agency last week, telling him what a good culture fit he would be, Bradley was sold, opting for a two-year deal that will pay him nearly $6 million this season (with a second-year team option) instead of holding out for a full $9.3 million mid-level exception.

In Bradley, the Heat adds a defensively-skilled combo guard who ranked eighth among guards last season in shooting percentage against and is a career 36.4 percent three-point shooter.

He started 44 games for the Lakers last season, averaging 8.6 points and 24.2 minutes, but opted out of playing in the Disney bubble because of a health issue involving his son.

Though he naturally rooted for the Lakers against the Heat in the NBA Finals, “I really enjoyed watching Bam [Adebayo] play and Jimmy [Butler] play and the dedication they played through in the bubble and sticking through that adversity. That culture and team and atmosphere is something anyone would want to be a part of.”

Though neither Riley nor coach Erik Spoelstra guaranteed a starting role or a set number of minutes, Bradley envisions ways he can help.

“I know the impact I can make instantly in this team .I’ve been in Eastern Finals. Haven’t had a chance to play in a championship [series] yet. I can help those guys a lot on defensive end, help our team close out games, bring my experience and leadership and try to lead by example every day and show these guys what it takes to be not only Eastern Conference champions but also champions of the NBA this year.”

After playing his first seven seasons in Boston, Bradley has played for four teams over the past three years: Detroit, Memphis, the Clippers and Lakers.

“The last three years have been tough for me moving around,” he said. “I’ve had lots of ups and downs, losing both parents, been on a lot of teams. Going into my 11th season, it’s a blessing. That’s why I know this year will be good for me. I’m going to push myself to the max and leave everything I have on the floor every single night.”

Bradley joins a crowded backcourt rotation with Duncan Robinson, Goran Dragic, Tyler Herro, Kendrick Nunn and guard/forward Andre Iguodala.

“I feel I had a chance to show this past season I’m an All Defense caliber player,” said Bradley, who was first-team All NBA defense in 2016. “I felt I could fit in right away as far as this being a defensive team, a team that can get out and run and a team that plays off its star players.

“In the past few years, I’ve been in situations like that and been able to be successful. Coming here, it’s something I can pick up right away. It’s our job as a supporting staff to complement those guys and make their job easier.”

Even though he just arrived, Bradley said: “I feel we can make another run this year. Obviously, the East got a lot better. Everyone [on the Heat] has a chip on their shoulder. I don’t feel a lot of guys are talking about our team and they were just in the Finals. That is going to help us a lot this year too.”

Bradley called Herro an “emerging star” and said coach Erik Spoelstra is “absolutely special. He gets the most of every player. Players get better throughout the year. That says a lot about the head coach and his coaching staff to have players improve throughout the season.

“Watching Miami play this year, Tyler, Duncan Robinson improved throughout the season. That’s a credit to the coaching staff. That’s a special gift to have as a coach. So happy to have that opportunity to finally play for him.”

HARKLESS ON SIGNING WITH HEAT

Moe Harkless has never played in game for the Heat, but he was technically a member of the team for a short time last year.

The Portland Trail Blazers dealt Harkless to the Heat as part of the four-team Jimmy Butler trade in the 2019 offseason, but the Heat moved Harkless to the Clippers just hours later to help facilitate the deal. Harkless said he initially thought he would begin last season with the Heat for about an hour before he learned he was being passed on to the Clippers.

“Last summer, when I got that call that I was getting traded to the Heat, I didn’t know about the second part of it yet,” Harkless said during a Zoom call with reporters Tuesday afternoon. “Actually, I was about to start a workout. So for my workout, I thought I was going to Miami and when I was done, I wasn’t anymore. But it was exciting. It’s a team that I’ve always admired and looked at. I started my career in Orlando, so I got to see Miami up close in the beginning, and it has always been a team that I admired. I admire what they’re about. I admire coach [Pat] Riley and coach [Erik Spoelstra].”

One year later, Harkless is a true member of the organization after signing a one-year, $3.6 million deal with the Heat in free agency this offseason.

“I think out of all the teams that I was considering or talking to, I felt like Miami was the best fit just when you think about everything,” Harkless said of his free agent decision. “I felt like it was the best fit for me when you look at the culture, when you look at the way they play. You look at the guys on the team, their approach to the game, how serious everybody takes the game, how hard everybody works, how they play together. It kind of embodies everything that I’m about when it comes to this game.”

Harkless was able to get some Heat intel from Miami center Meyers Leonard, who spent four seasons as Harkless’ teammate with the Trail Blazers, before making his free agent decision.

“The big thing that Meyers said and he talked about all the time was just the people in the organization and how everyone carried themselves and how everyone came to work every day,” Harkless said. “It’s just what everybody else talks about, the culture. He really embraced it and he spoke highly of everything that goes on in this organization. Hearing that from him, it made my decision a lot easier.”

Harkless, 27, split last season between the Clippers and the New York Knicks. He averaged 5.8 points while shooting 50.2 percent from the field and 34.7 percent on threes, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

Harkless (6-7, 220), who was the 15th overall pick in the 2012 draft, is a respectable three-point shooter who is also known as a solid defender with his reported 7-2 wingspan. He recorded 16 multi-steal games and nine multi-block games last season.

“We have always liked what Moe Harkless brings to a team,” Riley said in a statement to announce Harkless’ signing. “We like his experience in knowing the role he will play for us real well. Moe can guard multiple positions, play above the rim, great shot blocker for his position and most importantly for our offense, space the floor with his three-point shooting. He is a player with great character and toughness.”

