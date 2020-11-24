Miami Heat to offer Bam Adebayo contract extension. What it means for Adebayo and the team

The Miami Heat is moving forward with plans to offer All-Star center Bam Adebayo a contract extension, according to a Heat spokesperson.

Adebayo is expected to sign a five-year max extension, which would begin in the 2021-22 season, that would be worth at least $163 million and as much as $195 million if he’s voted onto one of the three All-NBA teams this upcoming season or the 2021-22 salary cap rises above $112.4 million.

The Heat have until Dec. 21, the day before the start of the regular season, to sign Adebayo to an extension. A deal should be completed shortly.

The move likely prevents the Heat from having the outright cap space to sign a max free agent next summer, but the Heat can still add a star player through a sign-and-trade or a trade for a player already under contract elsewhere.

Other members of the 2017 NBA Draft class that Adebayo was a part of have agreed to extensions with their respective teams in recent days. Boston’s Jayson Tatum, Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox and Utah’s Donovan Mitchell received max extensions similar to the one Adebayo is expected to receive from the Heat.

Giannis Antekounmpo, the Heat’s primary target in 2021 free agency, hasn’t said if he will accept a max extension from the Milwaukee Bucks before the Dec. 21 deadline. He would be an unrestricted free agent next summer if he reject that offer.

There was some discussion whether the Heat would bypass an Adebayo extension this offseason and instead sign him to a new contract next offseason to maximize 2021 cap space.

Miami’s 2021 plan to have cap space for a max-level free agent largely depended on Adebayo not signing an extension before the December deadline.

If the Heat had chosen to bypass an Adebayo extension, he would have become a restricted free agent next offseason and Miami could have matched outside offers in this scenario.

“We value Bam Adebayo,” Heat president Pat Riley said in October when asked whether the team would ask Adebayo to remain patient on an extension. “He’s an All-Star. And he’s young. And he’s great. And we’re going to do what is in his best interests. That is what I think we have to do. And that is our approach. There hasn’t been any real discussions with anybody about anything as the season just ended a couple of weeks ago. So I think you have to let people sort of catch their breath, think about things. ... But we love Bam. He’s a cornerstone to our franchise and it would be in our best interests to make sure we do the right thing with him.”

What’s the difference between Adebayo signing his extension and waiting until next year to sign a new deal?

Adebayo’s cap hit for 2021-22 would be $15.3 million if Miami waited until next offseason to give him a new contract. His 2021-22 cap hit is expected to be at least $28.1 million if he signs a max extension, as now expected.

That difference of about $13 million is huge, because it makes it realistically impossible for Miami to sign Antetokounmpo - or another free agent such as Victor Oladipo - using cap space.

With Adebayo plannign to sign a max extension this offseason, the Heat would need to trade every player on its roster Jimmy Butler and Adebayo to have the cap room to sign Antetokounmpo or more likely, need to execute a sign-and-trade transaction to acquire a top free agent in 2021.

While Antetokounmpo is expected to be the Heat’s top free agent target next offseason if he does not sign a supermax extension with the Milwaukee Bucks before the Dec. 21 deadline, the list of those who could also potentially be free agents in 2021 includes Victor Oladipo, LeBron James, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Jrue Holiday, among others.

Adebayo and Antetokounmpo share the same agent, Alex Saratsis.

Before news surfaced Tuesday regarding Adebayo’s extension, the Heat had continued to make maximizing 2021 cap space a priority this offseason.

Miami did not commit any guaranteed salary past this upcoming season in free agency, signing players to either a two-year contract with a team option in the second season or a one-year contract. With the Heat not willing to offer more than one year of guaranteed salary, it lost free agent forward Jae Crowder to the Phoenix Suns.

Even if Adebayo signs an extension this offseason, he’ll earn $5.1 million this upcoming season in the final year of his rookie deal. The benefit of signing an extension is to be locked into a guaranteed max contract, which would begin in the 2021-22 season, in the case of a significant injury this upcoming season.

In Adebayo’s third NBA season and first as a full-time starter, he averaged career highs in points (15.9), rebounds (10.2), assists (5.1), steals (1.1), blocks (1.3) and minutes (33.6) last season on his way to earning his first All-Star Game appearance and a spot on the NBA’s All-Defensive second team. He averaged 17.8 points on 56.4 percent shooting, 10.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 19 games (19 starts) during the playoffs.