The trade consent issue now in play with Miami Heat. And more on the team’s newcomers

A six-pack of Miami Heat notes on a Tuesday:

▪ If the Heat decided to trade Goran Dragic (highly unlikely) or Meyers Leonard before the trade deadline this season, Miami would need their approval because of a rule in the collective bargaining agreement that requires trade consent from a player who re-signs with his previous team on a one-year contract – or a two-year deal with an option year.

Dragic and Leonard received one year deals with a second-year team option.

Udonis Haslem also would need to approve any trade, but there’s a better chance of a South Florida snowstorm than Haslem being traded.

Frankly, I couldn’t see a scenario where the Heat tries to trade Dragic this season.

But if Leonard is getting no playing time and Miami sees an opportunity to trade for an All-Star before the trade deadline (such as Bradley Beal or Victor Oladipo), Leonard’s contract could help facilitate a trade.

He could be persuaded on the notion of being dealt to a team where he would play more entering free agency next summer, if his new team declines his $10 million team option for 2021-22.

Or he could be sold on the notion of going to a team that would release him so he could sign with a contender where he would have a bigger role.

If the Heat picks up the Dragic and Leonard player options next summer, they can be traded without their consent, per cap expert Larry Coon. That would help facilitate a sign-and-trade for a free agent in the 2021 offseason if the Heat doesn’t end up with room to sign a max free agent with cap space. (At the moment, Miami has barely enough space to sign free agents with less than 10 years of experience to a max deal in 2021 - such as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Oladipo - but not those with 10 years or more such as Kawhi Leonard, Paul George or Jrue Holiday.)

▪ New Heat guard Avery Bradley received interest from other teams who discussed offering more than the $6 million he will make with Miami this season.

But Heat president Pat Riley convinced him to come because, according to a source, Riley was “genuine” in phone conversations and sold him on how well he fits in Heat culture and how he could help the Heat win a championship. Riley relayed coach Erik Spoelstra’s vision for him but Miami did not promise him any particular role — such as starting — or guarantee any minutes.

Among all NBA guards who defended at least 200 shots last season, Bradley was eighth in defensive field-goal percentage allowed at 40.6, in 372 shots with Bradley defending. Those players shot 45.4 percent overall.

▪ New Heat forward Mo Harkless, considered a good defender, last season allowed players he defended to shoot 46.1 percent, compared with the 45.5 percent those players shot overall.

But that appears to be an outlier.

In his career, he has consistently limited opponents to a shooting percentage below their average.

In 2017-18, he held players to 42 percent shooting, compared with 45.4 overall. In 2018-19, he held them to 43.3 compared to 45.3 overall. (LeBron James was at 43.1, by contrast).

The question is whether his jump in three-point shooting last season (to 34.7 percent) will continue. He’s a career 32.5 percent three-point shooter.

He made 27 of 73 three-pointers (37.0 percent) in 50 games with the Clippers in 2019-20.

▪ Dragic, on why he was wearing a Bam Adebayo T-shirt when he signed his new contract: “I always think about Bam. He’s a great teammate. He’s our leader. I just have this T-shirt for me, for him, for everybody because I know we’re going to take care of him. He was just in my thoughts.”

ESPN’s Zach Lowe reported that Adebayo’s agent, Alex Saratsis, will meet with the Heat this week regarding where Miami stands on a possible max extension that would leave the Heat with less 2021 cap space. Adebayo is expected to speak to reporters Tuesday in the context of a charitable Thanksgiving event.

▪ Leonard suggests he no longer will live in Hassan Whiteside’s old house.

“Let’s just say that that area is obviously highly sought after,” Leonard said. “And the rent is going to be significantly higher. So I think we’re going to move on, and we just want a change of scenery. They should do that for the area that home is in. But I think Elie and I wouldn’t mind a little change of scenery, anyway.” ...

ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins, who predicted in the spring that the Heat would beat Milwaukee in the 2019-20 playoffs before later picking the Lakers to beat Miami in the Finals, already has predicted that the Heat will return to the NBA Finals next season.

▪ ESPN analyst Kirk Goldberry, a former San Antonio Spurs vice president, had an interesting note on Duncan Robinson:

He shot 46.2 percent on 415 catch-and-shoot threes, so impressive that Goldsberry said he “logged arguably the best catch-and-shoot season in league history.”

Nobody in history had even made 45 percent of those shots in a single season.

The next-best accuracy in a single season on catch-and-shoots: Golden State’s Klay Thompson at 44.4 in 2017-18.

Steph Curry’s best catch-and-shoot percentage in a single season was 43.7 in 2018-19.