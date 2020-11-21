Miami Heat add guard Avery Bradley in free agency but lose Crowder

The Miami Heat lost Jae Crowder, one of its most important pieces in its playoff run, on Saturday but moved quickly to replace him by signing veteran guard Avery Bradley, three league sources told the Miami Herald.

Unlike Crowder, the 6-3 Bradley can’t play power forward. But Bradley, who will turn 30 on Thanksgiving, is a skilled three-point shooter and considered one of the league’s better defensive guards.

Bradley’s two-year contract includes a team option for the second year. He will make about $6 million in the first year - the only guaranteed year - of the contract.

Heat president Pat Riley called Bradley on Friday night to pitch him on playing for the Heat if Miami failed to re-sign Jae Crowder.

And Heat moved quickly to close the deal with Bradley at midday Saturday after learning that Crowder would leave. Crowder opted for a three-year deal with Phoenix worth $29 million instead of a one-year deal with a one-year team option with Miami. The Heat offer was believed to be in the $10 million range and Miami was unwilling to offer more than one guaranteed season because of its desire to retain substantial cap space in the 2021 offseason.

After guard Goran Dragic and center Meyers Leonard agreed to return to the Miami Heat in the opening minutes of free agent negotiations Friday night, the Heat received commitments from outside free agents Maurice Harkless and Bradley on Saturday.

Miami’s roster is now basically full with 15 players under standard contracts, which is the NBA regular-season limit, with free agent signings allowed to begin Sunday at 12:01 p.m.

Bradley was first-team All NBA Defense in 2016 and received a single vote in All Defensive team balloting this past season.

Bradley, who has averaged 11.8 points and shot 36.4 percent from the field during a 10-year career, spent his first seven NBA seasons in Boston and subsequently played for the Clippers, Lakers, Detroit and Memphis.

In July 2019, he signed a two-year deal with the Lakers but opted out of playing in the Orlando bubble primarily because his oldest child, six-year-old son Liam, had a history of struggling to recover from respiratory illnesses. He declined his $5 million player option with the Lakers before the start of free agency on Friday.

Before the NBA temporarily shut down because of COVID-19, Bradley averaged 8.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 24.2 minutes for the Lakers, starting 44 of his 49 appearances and shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 36.4 percent on threes (63 for 173).

And this is one indication of his defensive acumen: Players shot 40.6 percent last season when Bradley was defending them; those players shot 45.4 percent overall. He fills the need of a top wing defender, a void left by Derrick Jones Jr.’s departure to Portland.

At 6-3, Bradley can play shooting guard or point guard.

The 15 players with guaranteed deals: Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Duncan Robinson, Meyers Leonard, Tyler Herro, Goran Dragic, Kendrick Nunn, Andre Iguodala, Kelly Olynyk, Udonis Haslem, Chris Silva, KZ Okpala and rookie Precious Achiuwa (whose deal is pending).

Guard Gabe Vincent will be one of the Heat’s two two-way players, a deal that allows him to play as many as 50 of the Heat’s 72 scheduled games this season.

FUTURE CONSEQUENCES