Heat adds forward Maurice Harkless in free agency, as Jae Crowder watch continues

The Miami Heat will add free agent forward Maurice Harkless to its roster, a league source confirmed to the Miami Herald.

The Heat will use its entire biannual exception to sign Harkless to a one-year, $3.6 million deal.

After guard Goran Dragic and center Meyers Leonard agreed to return to the Heat in the opening minutes of free agent negotiations Friday night, Miami added outside help with Harkless’ commitment on Saturday.

Harkless, 27, split last season between the Los Angeles Clippers and the New York Knicks. He averaged 5.8 points while shooting 50.2 percent from the field and 34.7 percent on threes, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists last season.

Harkless has never played in a game for the Heat before, but he was technically a member of the organization for a very short time last year. The Portland Trail Blazers dealt Harkless and Leonard to the Heat as part of the four-team Jimmy Butler trade in the 2019 offseason, but the Heat moved Harkless to the Clippers just hours later to help facilitate the deal.

Harkless (6-7, 220) was the 15th overall pick in the 2012 draft. He has averaged 7.2 points while shooting 47.8 percent from the field, 32.5 percent on threes and 61.2 percent from the foul line, 3.7 rebounds and one steal in his NBA career.

After receiving free agent commitments from Dragic, Harkless, Udonis Haslem and Leonard, the Heat’s current salary-cap breakdown for this upcoming season looks like this: Jimmy Butler ($34.4 million), Dragic ($18 million), Andre Iguodala ($15 million), Kelly Olynyk ($12.6 million), Leonard ($9 million), Bam Adebayo ($5.1 million), Tyler Herro ($3.8 million), Harkless ($3.6 million), Duncan Robinson ($1.7 million), Kendrick Nunn ($1.7 million), Haslem ($1.6 million cap hit) KZ Okpala ($1.5 million), Chris Silva ($1.5 million), and the projected $2.6 million cap hit for Precious Achiuwa. In addition, a $5.2 million waive-and-stretch cap hit for Ryan Anderson is still on Miami’s books, as well as a $350,000 waive-and-stretch cap hit for AJ Hammons.

Add all that up, and the Heat has about $118 million committed to 14 players for this upcoming season with the 2020-21 salary cap set at $109.140 million. Miami’s roster is almost full, with only one spot remaining to sign a player to a standard deal before reaching the 15-player limit for the regular season.

The Heat is still waiting on a decision from one of its own free agents, forward Jae Crowder. He was still mulling his options and had not made a decision as of Friday night.

The Heat has operated as an over-the-cap team to preserve the Bird rights of its own free agents to facilitate their returns. Miami entered free agency with Bird rights for all six of its free agents, which allows NBA teams to exceed the salary cap in order to re-sign their own free agents.

As an over-the-cap team, it becomes less about how much cap space the Heat has and more about how much room it has below the luxury tax line.

The Heat stands about $14 million from the tax line of $132.627 million after accounting for the commitments from Dragic, Harkless, Haslem and Leonard. That’s the amount of money Miami has to fill the remaining spot on its 15-man roster, using Bird rights to bring back a player from last season’s roster like Crowder or another one of its exceptions.

The Heat still has the ability to utilize a $9.3 million midlevel exception and a $7 million trade exception to add outside help to fill the final roster spot. Exceptions can’t be combined, and can only be used individually.

The Heat has a plan in place to offer its $9.3 million mid level exception to a veteran free agent if Crowder rejects Miami’s offer.

By using its $3.6 million bi-annual exception on Harkless, that means Heat would be operating with $138.6 million hard cap this season. That number is the tax apron - $6 million above the tax line. That’s not especially restrictive for Miami because Heat prefers not to be a taxpaying team anyway.

If Crowder re-signs, the Heat could avoid that hard cap by having Harkless take a share of its mid-level instead of the bi-annual. Use of the mid-level doesn’t trigger a hard cap.

The Heat also filled a two-way contract spot Friday, signing guard Gabe Vincent to a two-way deal for a second consecutive season. Miami’s second two-way contract slot is still open.

Teams are allowed to carry up to 20 players during training camp and the preseason. With Vincent signing a two-way deal, Miami now has 15 players on its roster (14 under standard contracts and one under a two-way contract).

While free agent negotiations began Friday, free agent signings begin Sunday at 12:01 p.m.

There will be a quick turnaround for the entire NBA following free agency, with training camps opening in early December in advance of a Dec. 22 start to the 2020-21 season.