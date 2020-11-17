A look at power rotation players who could be available for Heat at No. 20 in the NBA Draft

With Wednesday’s NBA Draft fast approaching, the Miami Heat and the rest of the league is on the clock.

After taking a deep dive into the Heat’s options at the guard and wing positions, the third and final part of the draft preview focuses on the power rotation players who are expected to be selected in the Heat’s range in the first round. Miami holds the 20th overall pick.

The power rotation candidates include Memphis’ Precious Achiuwa, Duke’s Vernon Carey Jr., Arizona’s Zeke Nnaji, Maryland’s Jalen Smith, Washington’s Isaiah Stewart and Michigan State’s Xavier Tillman Sr. The list also includes Aleksej Pokusevski, who has spent the past few seasons playing in Greece for Olympiacos.

Onyeka Okongwu, Obi Toppin and James Wiseman are widely considered the best bigs in the 2020 draft class, and they are projected to be selected before it’s the Heat’s turn to pick if it doesn’t trade up.

WHAT TO KNOW

▪ With a 6-9 and 225-pound frame that also features a 7-1 wingspan and an impressive 9-foot standing reach, Achiuwa is one of the most physically impressive prospects in this year’s draft class. He averaged 15.8 points while shooting 49.3 percent from the field and 13 of 40 on threes, 10.8 rebounds, one assist and 1.9 blocks as a freshman at Memphis last season. Achiuwa, who turned 21 in September, is rated high on draft boards became of his defensive potential as a power rotation player who has the athleticism, length and lateral quickness to become a switchable big. But his offensive game is a work in progress, as he shot just 59.9 percent from the foul line in his lone college season and is still developing a reliable jumper. Achiuwa also finished with 87 turnovers to 30 assists at Memphis last season. Achiuwa confirmed that he worked out privately for the Heat in advance of the draft.

▪ Carey is a local product who attended NSU University School in Davie and is the son of Vernon Carey, the former Miami Dolphins and Miami Hurricanes standout offensive lineman. Carey, 6-10, averaged 17.8 points while shooting 57.7 percent from the field and 8 of 21 on threes, 8.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks as a freshman at Duke last season. Some believe Carey has the potential to turn into a solid stretch big in the NBA, but he relied on his quality post-up skills to score most of his points in college. In response to concerns about his athleticism and foot speed, Carey has shed weight from 260 pounds to 237 pounds since his college season came to an end. The Heat recently interviewed Carey and then put him through a one-hour private workout the following day at a Miami gym.

▪ Nnaji (6-11, 240) averaged 16.1 points on 57 percent shooting from the field and 5-of-17 shooting on threes, 8.6 rebounds and 0.9 blocks as a freshman at Arizona last season. He’s smooth and athletic for his size, and he has impressive offensive skills. If Nnaji can develop a reliable three-point shot, he will be an even bigger offensive threat. He’s also a plus-rebounder. But defense is the concern for Nnaji, who averaged less than one block per game in his lone college season despite a 7-2 wingspan. Nnaji, 19, said the first team he worked out for during the pre-draft process was the Heat.

▪ Looking for a 3-and-D big? Smith has the potential to fit that profile. At 6-10 and 225 pounds, he averaged 15.5 points while shooting 53.8 percent from the field and 32 of 87 on threes, 10.5 rebounds and 2.4 blocks as a sophomore at Maryland last season. While he may not be the most mobile big man in this draft class, he’s ahead of the curve when it comes to other aspects of the game. Smith, 20, should be able to help space the floor almost immediately with his ability to make outside shots. And he has the frame to become a solid rim protector in the NBA with the help of a 7-2 wingspan. That combination makes him an intriguing prospect.

▪ Stewart (6-9, 250) averaged 17 points while shooting 57 percent from the field and 5 of 20 on threes, 8.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks as a freshman at Washington last season. He enters the draft with the scouting report of an energetic big man who has the potential to be a plus rebounder and plus shot blocker with his impressive 7-5 wingspan. Stewart, 19, still hasn’t developed a consistent outside shot and passing isn’t a strength, but energy, rebounding and blocking shots is how he will earn playing time as a rookie.

▪ Tillman (6-8, 245) is one of the more experienced bigs in this draft class who could go in the first round, as he played three seasons at Michigan State. He averaged 13.7 points while shooting 55 percent from the field and 13 of 50 on threes, 10.3 rebounds, three assists, 1.2 steals and 2.1 blocks as a junior last season. Tillman, 21, is a smart player who has shown the ability to be a versatile and solid defender who can also pass and score around the basket.

▪ Most mock drafts have Pokusevski being taken before the Heat’s pick at No. 20. The 18-year-old 7-footer averaged 9.9 points while shooting 40 percent from the field and 32.1 percent on threes, 7.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for Olympiacos last season. He’s a unique prospect with a lot of upside who can move, dribble and pass like a wing player despite standing at 7 feet with a 7-3 wingspan. It might just take some time for Pokusevski to reach his full potential, as he weighs around 200 pounds and will need to add bulk to his frame.

WHAT ARE OTHERS SAYING?

ESPN and The Ringer’s latest mock drafts have the Heat selecting Smith with the 20th pick because his skill set seems to fit alongside All-Star center Bam Adebayo.

ESPN wrote of projecting Smith to the Heat: “Like many big men in this draft, Smith has a fairly wide range, starting in the lottery and extending to the mid-20s. His length, shooting range and rim-protection prowess should make him a fairly seamless fit on most NBA rosters as a modern stretch big man option, and his fit alongside a player such as Bam Adebayo is particularly interesting.”

The Ringer wrote: “The Heat want to pursue Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2021, but they also need to prepare for a world in which they don’t acquire the two-time MVP. With Meyers Leonard [and possibly Kelly Olynyk, who has a player option] entering unrestricted free agency, Miami could use another big. Smith brings a perimeter skill set that makes him an ideal fit next to Bam Adebayo.”

BOTTOM LINE FOR HEAT

The Heat relied on smaller lineups during its playoff run to the NBA Finals last season, but adding an athletic two-way big to the rotation who can shoot threes and protect the rim would fill a need. Especially considering Leonard will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason and Olynyk only has one season remaining on his contract with the Heat even if he opts in to his player option for next season, as expected.

This seems to be one of Miami’s biggest needs at the moment, which is probably why three of the Heat’s five confirmed individual pre-draft workouts have involved power rotation players.