ESPN analyst assesses Miami Heat’s options in NBA Draft

For intel on this NBA Draft class and who makes sense for the Heat if Miami keeps its pick at No. 20, we solicited feedback from ESPN’s Fran Fraschilla, who knows these players well:

▪ Kentucky 6-3 guard Tyrese Maxey (14 ppg, 3.2 assists per game): Many project him to go sooner than Miami’s pick “and 20 would be a steal. A dynamic athlete. His shooting must improve but a great kid with a feel for the game. Not a point guard but a combo guard. Where he has to take his game to another level is outside shooting; he shot 29 percent on threes.”

▪ Maryland 6-11 power forward Jalen Smith (15.5 ppg, 10.5 rbg, 36.8 percent on threes), who has spent time with the Heat: “The 20 range would be the perfect spot. He went a little bit under the radar the first two years because he was in a guard oriented environment there. He’s got a pure shooting stroke. A stretch big, little on the thin side. High character kid.”

▪ Duke power forward/center Vernon Carey (17.8 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 38.1 percent on threes), who worked out for the Heat: “He’s a stretch five. I talked to [former NBA head coach] Sam Mitchell the other day and we both feel Vernon Carey is being overlooked a little bit. Three big kids who came out this year: James Wiseman who has freak athleticism at 7-1 [and is an expected top three pick], Isaiah Stewart who at 6-9 has a unique motor and Carey who is somewhere in between.

“Carey’s motor doesn’t always rev up to 10 but he has great size and the ability to play outside. He’s a great project for a team in the 20s. In the era we’re in, he could have used another year of college. If his work ethic checks out, he’s a steal in the 20s. The one thing I didn’t like about him is he tended to shy away from contact offensively, but that’s coachable. There’s too much longterm potential for a 6-10 kid who can play” for him to fall too much.

▪ Washington center Isaiah Stewart (17 ppg, 8.8 rebounds per game): “Mock drafts have him 20 to 35. I’ve been told he will go in the teens. He has Miami Heat written all over him. A little undersized as a center [at 6-9] but has a long wingspan.

“This was a top five high school player in the country. He played on a team that didn’t do well this year. In 12 games vs. Ken Pom Top 50 teams, he averaged 22 points and 11 rebounds. He has no off court baggage. He reminds me of a young Udonis Haslem. He shot 77 percent from the line. Took very few threes at Washington but I don’t have much doubt he will develop into an average NBA three-point shooter. He plays with toughness, high energy, has got length. Good pick if he lasts to 20.”

▪ Arizona 6-6 shooting guard Josh Green (12 ppg, 36.1 percent on threes), who spoke to the Heat: “Three and D guy. He’s just turning 20. Good effort and energy, potential to be a very good shooter, in the mold of Danny Green. He likes to defend and has good size for the position.” Fraschilla said he warrants consideration at 20.

▪ Villanova small forward Saddiq Bey (16.1 ppg, 45.1 percent on threes): “I can’t see him being there at 20. If he’s there, great. There’s too much there for people to miss on him. He’s 6-8, guarded 1 through 4 this year. Shot 46 percent from threes. Has a winning game. Would be Godsend for Miami if he’s there at 20.”

▪ Memphis power forward Precious Achiuwa (15.8 ppg, 10.8 rebounds per game): “If he falls to 20, it’s a steal. If he has the self awareness to understand he’s a high energy big and not LeBron James, he will have a terrific career. A unique athlete with a high motor and excellent rebounding instincts. If he drops to 20, he has Miami Heat written all over him. He wants to be Kawhi Leonard. He would love to show everyone he can shoot it from outside; and he may be able to do that [eventually]. High level NBA athlete. He can rebound, run the court, handle in the open court.”

▪ Vanderbilt forward Aaron Nesmith (23 ppg, 52.2 percent on threes), who has worked out for the Heat: “I would be surprised if he’s still there at 20. Could be the best shooter in the draft.”

▪ North Carolina point guard Cole Anthony (18.5 ppg, 4 assists per game, 34.8 percent on threes), who worked out for the Heat: He’s an option at 20, but “I’m not a fan,” Fraschilla said. “I give him credit for coming back from a knee injury last year. He could have packed it in but played the last month of the season, which says good things about his toughness. He’s an offensive minded, undersized two guard, a Lou Williams type of player. Not in love with his game.”

▪ Arizona power forward/center Zeke Nnaji (16.1 ppg, 8.6 rebounds per game), who worked out for the Heat: “A project. Good fit for teams in the 20s but he won’t be expected to play a lot as a rookie. Good instincts. Can stretch the floor. Needs a team with good player development [like the Heat]. Isaiah Stewart destroyed him when [Washington played Arizona]. He’s very viable for the Heat at 20 if you’re looking longterm.”

▪ Duke point guard Tre Jones (16.2 points, 6.4 assists) and San Diego State point guard Malachi Flynn (17.6 ppg, 5.1 assists): “I think 20 is too high for both. Both guys will be in the league -- Monte Morris, Jalen Brunson types who will be solid point guards for 10 years. I like them both to be NBA rotation players.”

▪ Kentucky combo guard Immanuel Quickley (16.1 ppg, 42.8 percent on threes): “I think 20 is too high. He’s got good size and an excellent shooting stroke. His overall run and jump athleticism is marginal. Doesn’t fight through screens, instincts are marginal. I don’t see him as an [exceptional] athlete.”

▪ Texas Tech shooting guard Jahmi’us Ramsey (15 ppg, 42.6 percent on threes): “To me, 20 is too high. A Lou Williams type undersized scoring two guard, listed at 6-4, probably 6-3. Ball skills are fair. Prolific catch and shoot guy.”

▪ Arizona point guard Niko Mannion (14.3 ppg, 5.3 assists per game): “I definitely see him in the 20s. He will be a rotation point guard and play early as a backup point guard. Steve Blake type, sneaky athletic, has toughness and a good shooter. Sees the court well. Solid rotation point guard.”

▪ Washington forward Jaden McDaniels (13 ppg, 5.8 rebounds per game): “He’s a wild card. Tremendous athlete. There are questions about his work ethic; people in the league have questioned the background info. I like his game and potential. If I can convince myself he’s mature enough to work hard, he has the ability to be a Paul George type player. And he’s with [agent] Bill Duffy, who has a great reputation, and that will help him. A top 10 talent.”

▪ Fraschilla believes FSU’s two top prospects - wing Devin Vassell and raw power forward Patrick Williams - “will be gone by 20. I’m not in love with either long term. Devin is a three and D guy. Williams is a versatile big power forward.”

And Fraschilla believes it’s highly unlikely that Alabama point guard Kira Lewis Jr. would fall to 20. He believes he could be off the board before the 10th pick.

▪ TCU guard Desmond Bane (16.6 ppg, 44.2 percent on threes): “This is one of those Big 12 kids like Buddy Hield, Devonte Graham. Very good open shooter and unbelievable kid.” He could go in the 20s.

▪ Among others projected to go in the 20s (these wouldn’t be Fraschilla’s top choices for Miami at No. 20): Stanford point guard Tyrell Terry (“excellent shooter but frail and defensive end of the court is a major issue”); Mississippi State forward Robert Woodard (“acquired taste. Eventually he’s a rotation wing defender that can shoot; it wouldn’t shock me if he’s in the first round”) and LSU guard Skylar Mays (“I could see him making a roster and developing into a player. Big in big games but not a dynamic offensive force.”) Fraschilla believes 20 is too high for Michigan State point guard Cassius Winston, who would fill a Heat need for a young point guard.

Fraschilla will host a draft show on Sirius XM from 7 to 10 p.m. on Tuesday and will be involved in the channel’s draft coverage on Wednesday.