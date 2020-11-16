Dragic addresses his impending free agency. Also, Heat draft buzz and Giannis on future

When free-agent negotiations begin Friday at 6 p.m., re-signing veteran guard Goran Dragic is expected to be one of the Miami Heat’s top priorities.

There is mutual interest between the Heat and Dragic in getting a deal done, but Dragic did not rule out exploring other options during a recent interview with The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

“For me, the most important thing is to be respected because I put a lot of hard work in my game and I think I play hard,” Dragic said to The Athletic. “Of course, I know Miami wants to bring me back. I’m hoping we can finish this championship run next season. But I know this is part of the business. There’s a lot of options here, and you know, we’ll see. I’m open to all suggestions and from there on we’re gonna see which one is the best possibility for me and for my family. But yeah, Miami is up there. They were great to me and we’ll see. Hopefully we can make a deal.”

Dragic, 34, averaged 16.2 points while shooting 44.1 percent from the field and 36.7 percent from three-point range, 3.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists in 59 regular-season games (three starts) last season. He moved into a full-time starting role in the playoffs, averaging 19.1 points on 44.4 percent shooting from the field and 34.6 percent shooting from threes, 4.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 17 games (16 starts).

The Heat has Dragic’s Bird rights, which allows NBA teams to exceed the salary cap in order to re-sign their own free agents, and is in position to offer him a deal that includes a salary for next season around his $19.2 million salary from this past season. But there’s a strong possibility that Miami’s offer will include just one season of guaranteed money as it works to protect 2021 cap space.

In this scenario, Dragic would have to choose whether to stay with the Heat on a lucrative one-year deal or jump to another team that offers long-term security.

There’s optimism around the Heat and Dragic that they will come to an agreement on a new contract to keep him in Miami. Dragic is entering his 13th NBA season.

Dragic tore the plantar fascia in his left foot in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, but he said he has since recovered from the painful injury that kept him out of Games 2,3,4 and 5 before he returned in a limited role in Game 6.

“I feel good. No more pain. Nothing,” Dragic said to The Athletic. “So I can move freely, I can run and everything. So it’s behind me. ... It feels normal now.”

▪ According to a league source, the Heat has expressed interest in re-signing impending free agent forward Derrick Jones Jr. But with Miami expected to try to avoid the luxury tax this upcoming season, Jones could end up signing elsewhere if the math does not work out with the Heat.

GIANNIS ADDRESSES FUTURE

During a recent interview with Swedish outlet Aftonbladet, a daily newspaper based in Stockholm, two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo addressed his future with the Milwaukee Bucks.

“There are a lot of rumors,” Antetokounmpo said. “Everyone has opinions. But at the end of the day, I will do what is best for my family. I do not see why I could not be in Milwaukee for several years. As long as Milwaukee and I are on the same page when it comes to being one of the best teams in the league and winning championships, that’s fine. When it changes, it will not be good. It’s easy, I want to be a winner. I do not care about the money. My family is fine and I can take care of my children and grandchildren so that’s not the most important thing right now, it’s winning. As long as we can win and create a winning culture, it will be good.”

Antetokounmpo, who could become an unrestricted free agent in 2021, is expected to be among the Heat’s top targets next offseason. But he can also bypass free agency in 2021 by signing a five-year supermax extension valued at between $220 million and $250 million prior to the start of this upcoming season.

“I do not know what the plan is,” Antetokounmpo said when asked if he plans to remain with the Bucks. “It depends on what decisions they make. If they make the right decision, I’ll be there for many years. If they do not, we’ll see. The NBA is a business and we take it day by day. Hopefully we can succeed together.”

▪ Arizona wing Josh Green said Monday that he went through a pre-draft interview via Zoom with the Heat.

“It was a good call,” Green said during a Zoom session with reporters. “I had a good time. I was able to meet them all. ... I think they’re interested for sure.”

Green, who turned 20 on Monday, averaged 12 points on 42.4 percent shooting from the field and 36.1 percent shooting on threes, 4.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.5 steals as a freshman at Arizona last season.

NBA teams are permitted to schedule 10 visits of up to 4.5 hours with draft-eligible players for in-person evaluations, interviews or medical evaluation. Five of the Heat’s 10 workouts have been confirmed though league sources or the prospects themselves: North Carolina guard Cole Anthony, Vanderbilt wing player Aaron Nesmith and power rotation players Precious Achiuwa (Memphis), Vernon Carey Jr. (Duke) and Zeke Nnaji (Arizona).