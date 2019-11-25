The Miami Heat’s Vice jerseys are back with a new look. Check them out here.

The Miami Heat’s popular Vice jerseys are back once again with a fourth new look.

The Heat unveiled the newest edition of the alternate uniforms Monday and it adds a fourth color scheme to the wildly popular collection: blue. The “ViceWave” City Edition uniforms are on the way.

“ViceWave is the continuing evolution of the enormously successful Vice campaign,” a team press release said. “ViceWave shifts the action from Miami at night neons to the sun-soaked brightness of South Beach afternoon, with the color ‘Blue Gale’ taking center stage.”

Miami debuted the first version of the Vice jerseys two years ago when the Heat donned the original white look with the original Miami Arena script across the chest, “laser fuchsia” letters and “blue gale” numbers. The Heat followed it up with black “Vice Nights” jerseys last season and later added a pink “Sunset Vice” jersey to the collection, using the fuchsia from the black and white jerseys. Miami’s City Edition jerseys this season take the blue gale color from the past jerseys and make it the base color for the new jersey, accented with white numbers and pink lettering.

The Heat is set to debut the jerseys in action Friday against the Golden State Warriors at AmericanAirlines Arena. Jerseys and other ViceWave merchandise will go on sale to the public Wednesday beginning with a midnight madness event at the arena. All jersey purchases will come with a ViceWave toiletry bag, gym towel and sunglasses, while supplies last. Passengers on AmericanAirlines flight No. 68 on Monday also will be gifted a jersey as part of the team’s partnership with the airline.

The Heat will wear the jerseys 15 times this season, including at five of eight home dates in December. NBA teams are only allowed to wear each version of the City Edition uniforms for a single season, which means Miami will not bring back the Vice Nights jerseys this year. The black and white jerseys were both City Edition, while the pink uniforms were Miami’s “Earned Edition,” which the Heat got to wear as a reward for reaching the postseason the previous year.

This season, Miami has its basic white jerseys as its Association Edition, its standard black jerseys as its Icon Edition, its red jerseys as its Statement Edition, and now the powder-blue jerseys as the City Edition.

While the jerseys were just officially revealed Monday, photographs of the new alternate uniform have circulated since October when Tyler Herro mistakenly revealed them in an Instagram video filmed at the team’s internal media day.

Take a closer look:

Injury update

The Heat (11-4) will still be without forwards Justise Winslow, Derrick Jones Jr. and KZ Okpala on Monday when they host the Charlotte Hornets at 7:30 p.m. in Miami. Winslow hasn’t played since he suffered a concussion Nov. 5 against the Denver Nuggets, while Jones hasn’t played since Nov. 7 and Okpala hasn’t played since October. Jones is still dealing with a hip injury and Okpala has a left Achilles strain.

Power forward Udonis Haslem is doubtful after missing shootaround Monday because of an illness.

Point guard Darryl Macon, meanwhile, remains with G League Sioux Falls and wing Dion Waiters is still serving his 10-game suspension, which will end after the Heat plays the Warriors on Friday.

The Hornets (6-11) are fully healthy.