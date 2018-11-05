The Miami Heat’s ‘Vice’ uniforms are back — in black. Here’s the first official look

The Heat’s popular Vice uniform is back, but with a twist.

After wearing white uniforms in the first year of the Vice campaign last season, the Heat unveiled its black “Vice Nights” City Edition uniform Monday. This season’s black uniform is “with the classic Heat silhouette from 1988 colored in laser fuchsia and blue gale, and features the original Miami Arena script across the chest and a re-imagined Heat ball and flame logo sporting the Vice Nights color combination,” according to a press release issued by the team.

“’Vice Nights’ is about the energy and excitement that descend upon nocturnal Miami,” said Jennifer Alvarez, Chief of Creative and Content for The Heat Group. “Neon pink and electric blue light up our evenings, so the city is never truly dark.”

The Heat will debut the new look Friday when it takes on the Pacers at AmericanAirlines Arena. Miami is scheduled to wear the new Vice uniforms in 15 games this season — Friday vs. Pacers, Saturday vs. Wizards, Monday vs. 76ers, Nov. 18 vs. Lakers, Nov. 20 vs. Nets, Nov. 27 vs. Hawks, Nov. 30 vs. Pelicans, Dec. 2 vs. Jazz, Dec. 4 vs. Magic, Dec. 20 vs. Rockets, Dec. 22 vs. Bucks, Feb. 23 vs. Pistons, Feb. 25 vs. Suns, Feb. 27 vs. Warriors, and April 7 at Raptors.

The Heat is holding a Midnight Madness event at AmericanAirlines Arena, which is set to begin at 12:01 a.m. on Friday. Fans at the event will have a chance to be the first to purchase “Vice Nights” merchandise, including jerseys, and to experience other surprise “Vice Nights” activations happening exclusively at the arena.

The uniform was designed in-house by Heat graphic designer, Brett Maurer, and “inspired by Heat history and the city of Miami in the 1980’s, according to the press release.

The team has launched a website, Heat.com/ViceNights, to showcase this season’s Vice campaign.

Here’s a detailed look at the new uniform ...

The Heat unveiled its black “Vice Nights” City Edition uniform Monday. Courtesy of Miami Heat David Alvarez

A look at the Heat’s new “Vice Nights” uniform unveiled Monday. Courtesy of Miami Heat David Alvarez

A look at the Heat’s new “Vice Nights” uniform unveiled Monday. Courtesy of Miami Heat David Alvarez

A look at the Heat’s new “Vice Nights” uniform unveiled Monday. Courtesy of Miami Heat David Alvarez