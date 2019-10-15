Tyler Herro just accidentally revealed the new Miami Heat Vice jerseys

SHARE COPY LINK

Get your fits ready now — there’s a new “Vice” jersey on the way.

Tyler Herro accidentally revealed the Miami Heat’s new “Vice” jersey on his Instagram story Tuesday afternoon. The rather innocent of the Heat’s locker room post has since been deleted.

After debuting the laser fuchsia “Sunset Vice” and the black “Vice Nights” City Edition collections last year, the new jerseys are almost entirely blue gale (read powder blue). The front neck drop and arm holes are outlined with black, white and laser fuchsia. Similarly, the lettering and numbers are white with a laser fuchsia and black shadowing.

The jersey still hasn’t been named but that didn’t stop fans from sharing their excitement on social media.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Miami is gonna pop out with baby blue vice jerseys this season — los. (@_LosCarlo) October 15, 2019

I need a powder blue @raf_tyler vice jersey!!! — gerardo dominguez (@gdolfan88) October 15, 2019

Blue Miami Vice jerseys — Tausif (@TIftekhar) October 15, 2019

No word yet on when the gear will be made available for purchase or when they’ll be worn in-game. In the meantime, fans should start copping the shorts, shoes or whatever necessary to match the icy blue collection.

With the Heat tipping off the regular season Oct. 23, it’s only a matter of time before the new jerseys are here.