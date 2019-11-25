Heat rebounds from blowout loss with 17-point win over Hornets. Takeaways from the victory

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) drives to the basket against Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) and PJ Washington (25) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball regular season game at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Monday, November 25, 2019 in Miami. dsantiago@miamiherald.com

Five takeaways from the Miami Heat’s 117-100 win over the Charlotte Hornets (6-12) on Monday at AmericanAirlines Arena ...

1. The Heat’s (12-4) cold shooting didn’t last long.

After shooting 40 percent from the field and 6 of 24 on threes in Saturday’s loss to the 76ers, the Heat’s offense responded with an efficient performance Monday.

Miami shot 51.9 percent from the field and 41.9 percent (13 of 31) on threes in its win over Charlotte.

This bounce-back game shouldn’t be a surprise, as the Heat entering Monday with the league’s third-best team shooting percentage (47.8) and third-best three-point shooting percentage (38.6) for the season.

Guard Kendrick Nunn helped lead the Heat’s hot shooting night with 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field and 5-of-6 shooting on threes.

The Heat has already shot 40 percent or better on threes in eight of its 16 games this season.

2. The Heat’s ball movement was back, too.

After dishing out a season-low 12 assists in Saturday’s loss, the Heat exceeded that total in the first half of Monday’s victory. Miami recorded 15 first-half assists against Charlotte and finished the game with 29 assists on 40 made baskets.

Heat guard Goran Dragic finished with a team-high nine assists.

Heat wing Jimmy Butler contributed seven assists of his own. Butler also scored 21 on 6-of-11 shooting.

And Heat center Bam Adebayo finished with another impressive stat line of 21 points, 13 rebounds and five assists.

The Heat entered Monday averaging the eighth-most assists in the NBA this season at 25.7 and assisting on the second-highest percentage of made shots in the NBA at 65.1 percent behind only the Suns (67.8 percent).

3. The Heat’s home dominance continues.

After finishing with an underwhelming 19-22 home record last season, the Heat has started the season with a 7-0 record at AmericanAirlines Arena. The only other time the Heat has begun a season with a 7-0 home record was in 2012-13 when it began 8-0 at AmericanAirlines Arena.

With Miami’s win over Charlotte included in there, the Heat’s home wins have come by an NBA-best average margin of 18.3 this season. To put that into perspective, the Heat outscored teams by an average margin of 0.2 points in home games last season.

Six of the Heat’s seven home wins this season have come by double digits.

4. This was Kelly Olynyk’s best game of the season.

The Heat big man finished with a season-high 15 points on 4-of-5 shooting on threes. He also had a career-high 16 rebounds.

It has been a slow start to the season for the 28-year-old Olynyk. He entered Monday averaging a career-low 7.8 points on 41.5 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent shooting on threes.

Olynyk also entered attempting a career-low 6.3 shot attempts per game, as he said last week that he’s trying to get used to a new offensive role this season as more of a spot-up shooter. With a lot of other playermakers on the roster, Olynyk said: “I’m more just spacing the floor now.”

Olynyk was the ultimate floor spacer against the Hornets, missing only one three.

It’s also important to note the Heat has outscored opponents by 66 points with Olynyk on the court this season. It’s just a continuation Olynyk’s positive impact on Miami, as he posted a plus/minus of plus-339 in his first two seasons with the organization.

5. Heat forward Justise Winslow is getting close to making his return, which will force coach Erik Spoelstra to make some tough roster decisions.

Spoelstra revealed prior to Monday’s game that Winslow is expected to practice with the team Tuesday “and then we’ll gauge the next step from there.” Monday’s matchup against the Hornets marked the ninth consecutive game Winslow has missed with a concussion he suffered during the Heat’s Nov. 5 loss to the Nuggets in a collision with Paul Millsap.

Winslow was placed into the NBA’s concussion protocol program following the collision, and he was still in the league’s protocol as of Monday evening. When asked about the possibility of Winslow playing in Wednesday’s road game against the Rockets, Spoelstra said: “We’ll see. We’ll just follow the protocol. If he’s able to practice [Tuesday] and he feels good the next day, we’ll see.”

If Winslow is able to return, will he be used as a starter? He has started in each of the five games he has played in this season. But with Winslow unavailable, forward Duncan Robinson has started in his spot. The starting lineup with Robinson in Winslow’s place entered Monday’s game with a plus/minus of plus-31.

Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. is also nearing his return. Jones has missed eight consecutive games with a strained left hip

“Derrick thinks he can go right now,” Spoelstra said Monday. “But based on what happened last time, he fooled us once. He’s super competitive and he wants to be out there. We just want to make sure that he’s fully ready to go. I’ve watched him. It looks like he can go. But I doubt he’ll be cleared to play the Houston game.”.

The Heat was also without James Johnson (sick), Udonis Haslem (sick), KZ Okpala (strained left Achilles) and Dion Waiters (team suspension) on Monday. Miami was left with nine available players against Charlotte.