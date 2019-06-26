Heat summer league guide: What to know about each player on roster, and the full schedule

Miami Heat introduces their first round draft pick Miami Heat's first-round pick Tyler Herro's introductory press conference at the AmericanAirlines Arena, Jun 21, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Heat's first-round pick Tyler Herro's introductory press conference at the AmericanAirlines Arena, Jun 21, 2019.

It has been just a week since the NBA Draft, but summer league basketball is already almost here.

The Heat revealed its 12-man roster Wednesday for the Sacramento and Las Vegas summer leagues. The Heat will hold three days of practices in Sacramento starting Friday before beginning summer-league play in the California Classic on Monday.

The Sacramento summer league includes three games in three days for the Heat (Monday against the Lakers at 9 p.m., Tuesday against the Kings at 11 p.m. and Wednesday against the Warriors at 3 p.m.) before the action moves to Las Vegas.

The Heat opens the Las Vegas Summer League on July 5 against the Chinese National Team. Miami will play four opening-round games (vs. China on July 5 at 5:30 p.m., vs. Jazz on July 7 at 8 p.m., vs. Magic on July 9 at 4 p.m. and vs. Timberwolves on July 10 at 7 p.m.).

After those four preliminary contests as part of the Las Vegas league, the top eight teams will be seeded in a tournament that concludes with the championship game on July 15. Teams that do not qualify for the tournament will each play a consolation game. Every team will play at least five games and as many as seven in Las Vegas.

The Heat is on an impressive streak, as every player who has been on its summer roster since 2012 has ended up signing with a team — whether NBA, G League or international — upon the completion of summer league.

This year’s Heat summer league roster includes 2019 first-round pick Tyler Herro. It also features Miami’s two two-way contract players from last season Duncan Robinson and Yante Maten.

The Heat’s 2019 second-round pick, Stanford forward KZ Okpala, is not included on the original summer league roster because of NBA rules that prevent Miami from completing — or discussing — his draft-night acquisition until July 6.

The Heat acquired Okpala — from Indiana through Phoenix — in exchange for three second-round draft picks, but it can’t be announced yet because the Pacers acquired the pick as part of a deal for Phoenix forward TJ Warren and can’t absorb his contract into cap space until July 6. As a result, Okpala will not be able to play for the Heat’s summer league team until its July 7 game in Las Vegas, at the earliest.

Video coordinator/player development coach Eric Glass will serve as the head coach of the Heat’s summer team for the second consecutive season.

Here’s a look at the Heat’s full 2019 summer league roster, which is subject to change ...

▪ Kyle Alexander, 6-11, F, Tennessee (UDFA): Played four seasons at Tennessee and averaged 7.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 blocks while shooting 61.4 percent from the field last season. Alexander attempted 14 three-pointers in his four years at Tennessee, making five of them. He finished ranked second on Tennessee’s career blocked shots list (185) and fifth in offensive rebounds (287).

▪ Charles Cooke, 6-5, G, Dayton/Sioux Falls: Signed a 10-day contract with the Heat in March, but he didn’t see any action on the NBA level. The majority of his year was spent with the Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce. Cooke averaged 14.4 points on 46.2 percent shooting from the field and 34.1 percent shooting on threes, four rebounds and 2.3 assists in 40 games with the Skyforce last season. As far as NBA experience, Cooke played 13 games with the Pelicans as one of their two-way contract players in 2017-18. He went undrafted out of Dayton in 2017.

▪ Ibrahima Faye, 6-9, C, Senegal (UDFA): A Senegalese professional basketball player who averaged 12.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 35 games for the Leuven Bears in Belgium’s Pro Basketball League in 2018-19. He is 22.

▪ Tyler Herro, 6-6, G, Kentucky: As the 13th overall pick in this year’s draft, he’s expected to play a big role for the Heat’s summer league team. Herro, 19, who is out to prove he’s more than just a shooter, averaged 14 points on 46.2 percent shooting from the field and 35.5 percent (60 of 169) shooting on threes, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 37 games as a freshman at Kentucky last season.

▪ Jeremiah Martin, 6-3, G, Memphis (UDFA): Averaged 19.7 points and 4.4 assists as a senior last season, shooting 45.1 percent from the field and 34.6 percent from three-point range. He led Memphis in points (708), field goals (220), free throws made (202), assists (157), steals (79) and minutes (1,236) last season.

▪ Yante Maten, 6-8, F, Georgia/Sioux Falls: Playing under a two-way contract with the Heat for most of last season, he averaged 23.5 points on 53.9 percent shooting from the field and 32.7 percent shooting on threes and 9.6 rebounds for the G League’s Sioux Falls Skyforce. He logged just 13 total minutes of playing time over two games with the Heat on the NBA level. Maten, who had his two-way deal replaced with a partially guaranteed standard NBA contract toward the end of last season, will be looked at as one of the leaders on this year’s summer league team.

▪ Nick Mayo, 6-8, F, Eastern Kentucky (UDFA): Played four seasons at Eastern Kentucky. In 31 games as a senior last season, Mayo averaged 23.7 points (ranked 10th in the nation in scoring) on 46.2 percent shooting from the field and 33.1 percent (54 of 163) shooting from three-point range. He set the school record for career points (2,316).

▪ Trey Mourning, 6-9, F, Georgetown (UDFA): Son of Heat executive and former All-Star center Alonzo Mourning. He was a part-time starter for the Hoyas last season, averaging 6.3 points. and 3.8 rebounds in 26 games (11 starts) for Georgetown as a redshirt senior. Mourning played entirely off the bench in his first three seasons with the Hoyas, averaging 3.2 points and two rebounds in 62 games over his Georgetown career.

▪ Kendrick Nunn, 6-3, G, Oakland/Santa Cruz Warriors: Averaged 19.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 49 games while shooting 47.3 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three-point range for the Santa Cruz Warriors, the Warriors’ G League affiliate, last season. Nunn signed a non-guaranteed standard NBA contract with the Heat on the final day of the 2018-19 regular season.

▪ Duncan Robinson, 6-8, F, Michigan, Sioux Falls: Playing under a two-way contract with the Heat for most of last season, he averaged 21.4 points on 51.4 percent shooting from the field and 48.3 percent shooting on threes, 4.3 rebounds and three assists in 33 games for the G League’s Sioux Falls Skyforce. He logged 161 minutes of playing time over 15 games with the Heat on the NBA level, averaging 3.3 points on 18-of-46 shooting from the field and 10-of-35 shooting on threes. Robinson, who had his two-way deal replaced with a partially guaranteed standard NBA contract toward the end of last season, will be looked at as one of the leaders on this year’s summer league team.

▪ Chris Silva, 6-9, F, South Carolina (UDFA): Averaged 15.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks as a senior last season, while shooting 50.8 percent from the field and 23 of 46 on threes. He was the SEC’s Co-Defensive Player of the Year as a junior for 2017-18 and a first-team All-SEC selection last season. Silva, who is from Gabon in Central Africa, finished his South Carolina career with 1,509 career points, which ranks 10th in program history. He also ranks sixth in rebounds (876), third in free throws made (577) and sixth in blocked shots (186).

▪ Nick Weiler-Babb, 6-5, G, Iowa State (UDFA): Played one season at Arkansas and the past three at Iowa State. He averaged 9.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists as a redshirt senior last season, shooting 40.2 percent from the field and 35.6 percent on three-pointers. Weiler-Babb finished with the second best assist-to-turnover ratio in the Big 12 (2.5) last season, and accumulated 344 assists to just 133 turnovers in his three seasons at Iowa State.

