Podcast: A look at Heat’s two draft picks, Herro and Okpala. What attracted Miami to them?

Miami Heat introduces their first round draft pick Miami Heat's first-round pick Tyler Herro's introductory press conference at the AmericanAirlines Arena, Jun 21, 2019.

The 2019 NBA Draft has come and gone.

The Heat came away from Thursday’s draft with Kentucky guard Tyler Herro (13th overall pick) and Stanford forward KZ Okpala (32nd pick). Herro averaged 14 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 37 games as a freshman this past season, and Okpala averaged 16.8 points on 46.3 percent shooting from the field and 36.8 percent shooting (32 of 87) on threes and 5.7 rebounds as a sophomore this past season.

On this edition of the Heat Check podcast, David Wilson and Anthony Chiang discussed the two picks and what attracted the Heat to Herro and Okpala. Wilson and Chiang also went over the Bol Bol era, which lasted for just a few seconds since the Heat traded Bol Bol to the Nuggets immediately after selecting him with the 44th overall pick — a trade that was agreed to before the pick was made.

Wilson and Chiang closed the podcast with some Udonis Haslem talk. Haslem, who is still unsure whether h will return for a 17th NBA season or retire, took to Instagram on Monday to share a message to critics who say he should retire to free up a Heat roster spot for a developmental prospect.

