Heat cuts preseason to five games. Here’s the schedule

“We’re getting younger. Finally,” says Miami Heat president about team Miami Heat President Pat Riley talks to the media after the NBA basketball team's draft party, early on June 21, 2019, in Miami. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Heat President Pat Riley talks to the media after the NBA basketball team's draft party, early on June 21, 2019, in Miami.

Coach Erik Spoelstra made it clear last year that he preferred a shorter preseason schedule because of the earlier start to the regular season.

“I feel like we’re moving toward the NFL,” Spoelstra said last year during training camp. “We had these [six preseason games] all under contract. We probably would have preferred five. But it was too late by the time the preseason shrunk. So we’ll adjust when we can, when the contracts expire.”

The Heat has adjusted, as it will play a five-game preseason schedule this year. It’s the fewest amount of preseason games since the lockout-shortened 2011-12 season.

The Heat opens the preseason on Oct. 8 against the Spurs at AmericanAirlines Arena, with three of the five preseason games coming at home.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The six-game schedule includes home games against the Spurs, Hawks and Rockets. The Heat’s road games come against the Hornets in Charlotte’s Spectrum Center and against the Magic in Orlando’s Amway Center.

Game tickets for the three home games at AmericanAirlines Arena will go on sale Wednesday beginning at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased by logging on to Heat.com or Ticketmaster.com and also at the ticket center at AmericanAirlines Arena. Ticket prices start at $10, plus applicable fees.

All Heat home games are mobile only entry. Heat fans may access their game tickets via the Miami Heat app, Ticketmaster.com and/or the Ticketmaster App in order to gain entry to AmericanAirlines Arena.

The complete broadcast schedule for the preseason will be released at a later date. The Heat’s regular-season schedule is expected to be released in August.

The Heat’s complete 2019-20 preseason schedule:

Oct. 8 vs. San Antonio, AmericanAirlines Arena, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 9 at Charlotte, Spectrum Center, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 14 vs. Atlanta, AmericanAirlines Arena, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 17 at Orlando, Amway Center, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. Houston, AmericanAirlines Arena, 8 p.m.

Sports Pass for $30 per year Get unlimited access to all Miami Herald sports stories and videos for $30 Subscribe now #READLOCAL