Report: Sons of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade to team up at California high school

Dwyane Wade’s post-retirement plan includes relocating to Los Angeles to be closer to the acting career of his wife Gabrielle Union. That means more time with close friend and Lakers forward LeBron James.

It also means Wade’s oldest son, Zaire, is going to be spending more time with James’ oldest son, LeBron Jr. (known as Bronny). According to Tarek Fattal from the Los Angeles Daily News, Zaire and Bronny are expected to play together on the Sierra Canyon High School (Calif.) boys basketball team next season.

Zaire, who played his junior season at Plantation American Heritage, is an incoming senior. He’s listed at 6-2 and 175 pounds and has college offers from Nebraska and DePaul, according to 247Sports.

Bronny, who will be a freshman next season, is listed at 5-10 and 150 pounds by 247Sports.

Their fathers played four seasons together in Miami, with Wade and James leading the Heat to four NBA Finals appearances and two NBA championships in 2012 and 2013. Wade eventually joined James again, this time in Cleveland, for part of a season before Wade was traded to the Heat in the middle of 2017-18.

Wade, 37, averaged 15 points on 43.3 percent shooting in a sixth man role with the Heat this past season, which marked his 16th and final NBA season. He made it clear one of the things he was most looked forward to about retirement was having the time to help Zaire achieve his basketball dreams.

“Next year, we’re going to get real close,” Wade said in February. “I’m going to spend a lot of time with him, but not in an overbearing way. I’m going to support his dreams. I know his dream is to sit right here in this circle where I’m sitting one day. I’m going to do everything I can to make that dream a reality for him.”

