Everywhere Dwyane Wade went during All-Star Weekend, his oldest son was by his side

Dwyane Wade had a very special person following him around during his final All-Star Weekend. It’s the same person who was with Wade at his introductory press conference with the South Florida media in 2003.

The 37-year-old Wade was 21 when he was drafted by the Heat. His 17-year-old son, Zaire, was just a 1-year-old at the time.

And 16 years after Wade’s introductory press conference, Zaire was right by his side just like when Wade’s NBA career began. Almost everywhere Wade went in Charlotte during his final All-Star Weekend before retiring at the end of the season, Zaire was with him.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald

“A lot of people asked me about this weekend and what I was looking forward to, I was looking forward to sharing this with my son,” Wade said, with the Heat resuming practice Wednesday before beginning its post-break schedule on Thursday against the 76ers. “I didn’t mean no disrespect to my other kids or my wife or my mom or anybody, but me and Zaire started this thing together. I was a 19-year-old father. To be able to be here at 37 and have my 17-year-old son be here, and really understand what’s going and be very close to his next level after high school coming soon. I wanted to give him this inspiration.”

From hanging out with LeBron James in the locker room to taking lessons from James Harden on the art of the step-back three to warming up with Team LeBron before Sunday’s All-Star Game, Wade included Zaire in almost every aspect of his final All-Star experience as a player.

Wade finished his final All-Star Game with seven points, two rebounds and four assists in 10:27 of action.

“It means a lot because when I was born, I’ve been through all the years with him,” Zaire said. “I’ve been through all the All-Stars. But this one is different. It’s special, it’s his last one. So I’m glad to finish it with him.”

Zaire’s basketball career is just beginning, though. He’s a junior guard at Plantation American Heritage with a scholarship offer from Nebraska, and he’s expected to receive more offers in the coming months.

Zaire, who is listed at 6-2, averaged 9.1 points, 6.1 assists and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 57.2 percent from the field and 81.8 percent from the free-throw line while playing in the Elite Youth Basketball League this past summer.

“Next year, we’re going to get real close,” Wade said of helping Zaire on the basketball court after retirement. “I’m going to spend a lot of time with him, but not in an overbearing way. I’m going to support his dreams. I know his dream is to sit right here in this circle where I’m sitting one day. I’m going to do everything I can to make that dream a reality for him.”

A dream that Wade hopes All-Star Weekend helped reinforce.

“I just wanted to inspire him,” Wade said. “Also, I selfishly wanted to enjoy this with him. Like I said, I was 19 years old at Marquette when he was born. That’s when my dream really knowing I could be here, I knew I had to step up and I knew I had to do it for him. I wanted to be a great role model for him. It started with him first. So for this last one, I wanted him to be my side. I wanted him to see what it takes, what I go through.”

There was a cool father-son moment at Saturday’s All-Star media day, while Wade answered questions from a large group of reporters that included his son.

“Mr. Wade, do you think you can beat your son one-on-one?” Zaire shouted with a grin.

Wade didn’t hesitate with his answer: “Been there, done that, next. I’m going to play him one more time after this season. It will be my last time ever playing him one-on-one and we’ll see what he’s got.”

Zaire is looking forward to that matchup and everything else that will come with spending more time with his father after he retires.

“More life to come,” Zaire said. “There’s more things after this. So we’re just getting started.”