All Wade wanted to do in his final All-Star Game was throw a lob to LeBron. It happened

There was one thing Dwyane Wade wanted to accomplish in his final All-Star Game. Points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks and minutes didn’t really matter to him.

All Wade wanted to do was throw one last lob to LeBron James.

Mission accomplished.

Wade threw a lob off the backboard for a James alley-oop with 10:21 remaining in the third quarter of Sunday’s All-Star Game played at Spectrum Center in Charlotte. Team LeBron defeated Team Giannis 178-164.

There was also an alley-oop from James to Wade early in the third quarter, with the pair of lobs bringing back memories from their days as Heat teammates during the Big Three era.

Wade, who was selected with Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki as an All-Star by NBA commissioner Adam Silver as “special team roster additions,” finished his 13th and final trip to the All-Star Game before he retires at the end of the season with seven points, two rebounds and four assists in 10:27 of action.

At the end of the third quarter, a video tribute was played for Wade and Nowitzki. Both future Hall of Famers were presented with a commemorative All-Star jersey.

Wade’s final All-Star Weekend ended with Sunday’s game, but it began Thursday with a surprise dinner to celebrate his 16-year NBA career. It included attendees such as Magic Johnson, Tim Hardaway, Charles Barkley, Donovan Mitchell, Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony.

Heat president Pat Riley, owner Micky Arison, CEO Nick Arison, general manager Andy Elisburg and team executive and former player Alonzo Mourning were among those representing the organization in Charlotte for Wade’s final All-Star Weekend.

Wade’s wife, actress Gabrielle Union-Wade, sons Zaire and Zion, and newborn daughter, Kaavia also made the trip, along with his mother, Jolinda, and father, Dwyane Sr.

Wade will finish his NBA career with All-Star Game averages of 15.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 12 appearances (he missed the 2015 game because of a hamstring injury). Wade was named the game’s MVP in 2010, when he recorded 28 points, six rebounds, 11 assists and five steals.