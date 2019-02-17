Wade on relationship with Riley: ‘We’ve had way more amazing moments than we’ve had not’

When Dwyane Wade arrived at dinner Thursday to kick off All-Star Weekend in Charlotte, he knew there would be surprises in store.

“I already knew they weren’t honest,” Wade said of those close to him. “I just didn’t know what was going to happen.”

It wasn’t just any dinner. It was a surprise dinner that included attendees such as Magic Johnson, Tim Hardaway, Charles Barkley, Donovan Mitchell, Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony that was set up to celebrate Wade’s career during his final All-Star Weekend as a player.

One of the first faces Wade saw when he arrived at the event caught him completely off guard.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald

“When I pulled up on the red carpet, I saw Pat Riley there on the red carpet and I was like, ‘Oh,’” Wade said before playing in his final All-Star Game on Sunday night.

Along with Riley, Heat owner Micky Arison, CEO Nick Arison, general manager Andy Elisburg and team executive and former player Alonzo Mourning were among those representing the organization in Charlotte for Wade’s final All-Star Weekend.

“It’s great, man. I’m not the kind of person that like expects things,” Wade said of the support he’s received from Heat brass during the weekend. “When things happen, like [Thursday’s dinner] when I walked on the red carpet and saw Pat there — I didn’t expect Pat to be there because I didn’t know a lot about the dinner.

“I appreciate people taking their time to come and support me. The Miami Heat organization, big Andy, they’ve been at everything I’ve done my whole All-Star career, my whole off-the-court endeavors and supported a lot of the things I’ve done. So I’ve been appreciative of that and I will continue to be appreciative of it.”

This entire “One Last Dance” season, and especially All-Star Weekend, has been a time of reflection for Wade. Reflection on his 16-year NBA career and relationships he’s built around the league.

When asked about his relationship with Riley, Wade referenced the ups and downs they’ve been through together. One of the toughest moments in their relationship was when Wade left the Heat to sign with the Bulls as a free agent in 2016, as Riley admitted regret for not getting involved in negotiations.

“Every relationship, you’re going to have amazing moments and you’re going to have some not-so-amazing moments,” Wade said. “As I said [at Thursday’s dinner] in my speech, we’ve had way more amazing moments than we’ve had not. We’re two guys who at times can be very stubborn, both of us. That’s been a part of our greatness and it’s been a part of other decisions and things we’ve done in life that later we probably would be like, ‘Oh, maybe we should have done it different.’

“But I’ve always said it and I said it when I left [the Heat in 2016], I love that guy and I appreciate him for taking a chance on me and seeing something in me and giving me the platform and opportunity to take off. I’ve never had no ill will about anything with him. I had to make a decision for myself, and I made that just like everyone else does. But to bring me back, to move on from that situation and to be able to have this ‘Last Dance’ in a Miami Heat uniform, it’s only right. So I’m glad that everything worked out.”

So is Riley.

“One day we’ll have those great moments and those great memories up on the big magic message TV board in the place and we’ll hang his number,” Riley said of Wade. “It will be a great day, just like all the years he gave us as a player.”

A win for Miami on All-Star Saturday Night

The Heat didn’t have any of its players participating in All-Star Saturday Night, but Miami was still represented.

Victor Prieto, a Miami native who attended Christopher Columbus High School and is currently a student at the University of Florida, won the first-ever NBA Pop-A-Shot Challenge championship on Saturday in Charlotte.

The NBA Pop-A-Shot Challenge is a league-wide competition that began in November when NBA teams conducted local events to determine who would represent them at All-Star Weekend. Prieto represented the Heat and won Saturday’s 30-person tournament to earn a trip to next year’s NBA All-Star Game in Chicago.

“Growing up, it was always like my hidden talent. I always loved Pop-A-Shot,” Prieto said. “I loved going to the arcade with my family. It was always something that I just enjoyed doing. And for some reason, I was just abnormally good at it. … Every time I would go to the arcade, I would always make a point to break the record on the machine.”