The Miami Heat has to ‘learn from this pain’ as it tries to move on from early struggles

The Miami Heat trailed the Philadelphia 76ers for most of the night Monday, but never by much.

For most of the second half, the Heat trailed by no more than eight points and was one run away from taking the lead and closing their four-game homestand on a high note.

It was a close game, a competitive game. Most importantly, Monday was a winnable game.

Alas, the Heat ended the game against the 76ers the same way they ended their two games prior to it: By allowing the opponent to close out the game on a big scoring run and cruise to a win.

Now, Miami has lost three consecutive games, dropped six of eight and is looking for answers as it prepares for a two-day road trip that starts with a 7:30 p.m. game Wednesday against the Brooklyn Nets.

“[We have to] learn from this pain,” coach Erik Spoelstra said. “Pain and the experience of that pain can be a great teacher. I know everyone in that locker room is feeling that pain. We have been in a lot of these close games and we will find a way to get better.”

The first step: Finding ways to stop opponents in the fourth quarter. Each loss in this current three-game skid featured Miami’s defense giving up at least one major run in the final 12 minutes.

Against the Indiana Pacers on Friday, the Heat led by six with four minutes left and was outscored 16-2 the rest of the way. Final score: Indiana 110, Miami 102.

Against the Washington Wizards on Saturday, Miami led by two at the start of the fourth quarter before the defense gave up a pair of costly scoring runs — a 9-1 stretch in the opening two minutes of the frame and then a game-sealing 17-2 stretch that gave Washington a commanding 17-point lead with three minutes left. Final score: Washington 116, Miami 110.

And against the 76ers on Monday, the Heat trimmed their deficit to just four points on a Wayne Ellington three-pointer with about five minutes left before Philadelphia charged forward on a 13-3 run. Final score: Philadelphia 124, Miami 114.

The Heat has been outscored by 20 points in the fourth quarter over the last four games.

“It shouldn’t have gotten to this point,” Josh Richardson said.

And while it’s still early in the season, the Heat needs to figure out its late-game struggles fast to avoid falling so far down the hole that they can’t climb out of it by the end of the season.

“We’re all aware of it, that we need to have a sense of urgency,” Wayne Ellington said. “We’ve got to get better and look around at each other and look at ourselves in the mirror and go from there. Like I said, we’ve got the character guys that we can make that turnaround. We’re going to.”

How do you fix it?

“Mental [toughness], physical [toughness], spiritual [toughness]. All that,” Richardson said. “We’ve got to figure something out.”

Being at full strength would probably help, too. The Heat, which prides itself on its team cohesion, has been playing without its full roster all season. James Johnson and Dion Waiters have yet to see the court. Dwyane Wade has missed the last four games and will miss at least three more while he spends time with wife Gabrielle Union and their newborn daughter.

Point guard Goran Dragic missed a pair of games and was sluggish in his return Saturday against the Wizards before returning to form on Monday with a team-high 24 points.

For now, the Heat has one focus: Getting a win Wednesday against the Nets and continuing against the Pacers on Friday.

“Let’s go and try to get two away wins and just keep moving from there,” Hassan Whiteside said. “I think that’s what it’s all about.”