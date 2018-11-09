Pacers overcome a six-point deficit to rally past Heat

The Heat looked great in the snazzy Vice jerseys that the franchise debuted Friday.

But the final minutes for Miami? Not great at all.

The Pacers rode a 16-2 late run to overcome a six-point deficit and beat the Heat, 110-102, on Friday on a night Miami badly missed Goran Dragic and Dwyane Wade down the stretch.

The Heat (5-6) unraveled offensively in the closing minutes, committing a season-high 24 turnovers - which led to 29 Pacers points - and missing a chance to climb above .500 in the first half of a set of consecutive home games.





Bojan Bogdanovic’s three-pointer put Indiana ahead by one with 56 seconds left. After Justise Winslow missed a three-pointer, Victor Oladipo made a jumper to stretch Indiana’s lead to three.

Then Josh Richardson threw a bad pass for a turnover with 21 seconds left, one of three turnovers by Richardson in the final minutes.

Indiana hit the free throws to go up five, and that essentially settled matters.

The Heat wasted another huge game from Hassan Whiteside, who closed with 11 points, 20 rebounds and four blocks. It marked the first time in his career Whiteside had consecutive 20-rebound games. But Whiteside committed four of the Heat’s turnovers.

Richardson, who scored just eight points in the first three quarters while battling foul trouble, scored 10 in the fourth but had six turnovers.

The Heat led by as many as 11 in the first half and by eight at halftime. But the Pacers capitalized on Heat foul trouble and turnovers to go to the fourth ahead by four. Richardson sat out most of the third quarter after picking up his fourth foul 44 seconds into the third quarter. Whiteside sat out the final 4:51 of the third quarter after picking up his fourth foul.





Indiana seized on Whiteside’s absence by getting to the basket without deterrence. But Whiteside and Richardson were dynamic to start the fourth quarter, and the Heat went ahead six, thanks in large part to those two and Justise Winslow before Miami fell apart late.

Tyler Johnson was helpful, scoring 13 of his 15 in the first half. But he committed five turnovers.

Pacers forward Thaddeus Young was called for a Flagrant 2 foul, meaning an automatic ejection, for an elbow that sent Kelly Olynyk tumbling to the court in the second quarter.

But Young’s departure wasn’t initially damaging to Indiana, because Cory Joseph - who replaced Young in the starting lineup to start the third quarter - scored 10 of his 14 after halftime.

Olynyk scored 20 points but took a beating, falling over twice on hard hits - once from Young and the other when Tyreke Evans kneed Olynyk in the midsection early in the fourth quarter, forcing Olynyk to the locker-room before returning late.

Oladipo had 22 points and 10 assists for Indiana.





Miami completes a rare set of back-to-back home games on Saturday against Washington, with a chance to cap off an excellent week featuring wins against Detroit, San Antonio and Indiana.