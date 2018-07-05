This ESPN personality on Miami Heat's Hassan Whiteside: 'He's not a winning player'

ESPN's Jorge Sedano did not mince words when talking about Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside.

Speaking Thursday on WQAM's Joe Rose Show, Sedano made it pretty clear that he doesn't think the Whiteside-Heat situation is going to end well if it stays the current course.

"Man, I think they're stuck with him," Sedano said. "Maybe someone will take him at the last minute when his deal's expiring. If Pat's smart, he'll take whatever he's got to take back to just get him off the books because I just don't think this is going to work. It's pretty clear him and [coach Erik Spoelstra] don't see eye to eye, Hassan and Spo, You've got to move him. He's not a winning player. He reminds me — and I loved Michael Beasley as a guy — but he reminds me of a 7-foot Michael Beasley but a little more cantankerous and a little more destructive in the locker room. You can't have that. I just don't see how this ends well with Hassan Whiteside. He's just not the type of player that they thought he could turn into being. He's a guy who, yes, he's got all the skill in the world but whatever it is, the six inches between the ears doesn't click."

Whiteside, who still has two years left on his four-year, $98 million contract, has expressed his frustrations with how things are going. He went on an expletive-laced rant late in the season after being upset over his lack of playing time. He played just 77 minutes during the Heat's five-game first-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers. He posted a video on Instagram in May of him taking a long-range jumpshot and then commenting "There's a difference between you can't shoot and you're not allowed [to shoot]."

Riley told reporters after the season ended that the disconnect between Whiteside and Spoelstra is going to "take a discussion between them" and that Whiteside is going to have to do something to change because he's a helluva player.”

During his session on the show Thursday, Sedano also said the Heat has handcuffed itself in the free agency and trade market due to its cap space conundrum created over the past two offseasons.

"I just don't see it. I don't think they have the best assets to offer anyone. Miami's assets — and look, I've had these conversations with people since the playoffs, just asking 'What can Miami do?' and everyone has the same feeling that eventually there's going to be a star that's going to say 'I want to play in Miami.' But right now, Miami doesn't have those assets to pull this thing off," Sedano said.

"And Pat, I don't get what he did last offseason. Look man, Pat Riley is the godfather, all that stuff. We get it, but I don't get what he did. There was no one out there last offseason willing to offer Dion Waiters four years. I don't think there was anyone out there to my knowledge who was willing to offer James Johnson three years at $15 [million] a year or whatever it is that he got. So I don't get why he married himself to a team that's basically 45 wins and again, even as expirings, I don't know if they're going to take on guys like Hassan or even Tyler Johnson. It just doesn't look good right now.

"It looks like they're kind of stuck unless the Heat can pull a rabbit out of a hat here this coming season or this next offseason to shed some guys off those books because 2019 is going to be an even better free agency class and I just don't know how they're going to be a huge player because they don't have guys that people actually want right now and the ones that they do are guys that the Heat would want to keep."