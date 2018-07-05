Dwyane Wade, son Zaire team up for alley-oop (viral video) at Miami Pro League

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade still hasn't decided if he's going to come back for a 16th NBA season, but he's certainly enjoying his summer.

While Wade, 36, has continued to keep himself in tip-top shape (he's posted videos of himself on Instagram going through basketball drills and working out with his trainer, longtime Heat teammate Udonis Haslem and former teammate Mario Chalmers), he's been enjoying fatherhood a bunch too.

Tuesday night, Wade's eldest son Zaire, a 16-year-old junior at American Heritage, played in the Miami Pro League at Miami Senior High and showed his skills against NBA players while teamming up with Heat center Hassan Whiteside and Pistons All-Star center Andre Drummond.

After the exhibition game, Dwyane threw an alley-oop to his son and the play went viral on the internet.

Zaire, a 6-2, 175-pound left-handed point guard, had a couple of highlights during the game too including a pretty stepback jumper over New York Knicks guard and former Miami Palmetto Sr. High standout Tim Hardaway Jr.

NBA players are allowed to play in off-season exhibitions like this one if they sign a waiver and the exhibition is sanctioned by the league office. Last year, league MVP James Harden played in the Miami Pro League.

Whiteside, who we last saw struggle in the first round of the playoffs and complain about his lack of playing time in the series, has played in this exhibition before with Wade's son.

Heat forward James Johnson was among the many spectators in attendance Tuesday. Many of the highlights from the game have been picked up by ESPN, TNT and other national media outlets.