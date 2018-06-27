Heat-from left- Josh Richardson, Dwyane Wade, Goran Dragic, Justice Winslow and Hassan Whiteside react as Philadelphia leads in the fourth quarter of the playoff: round 1 game 4 between the Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ERS, at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Saturday, April 21, 2018.
Can the Heat find a way to upgrade this roster? We debate in the latest podcast

By Manny Navarro

June 27, 2018 11:32 AM

In the latest Heat Check podcast Miami Heat beat writers Manny Navarro and Andre C. Fernandez look ahead to the start of free agency on Sunday and where the team stands.

Among the topics covered:

What does LeBron James' visit to Miami last weekend really mean?

Can the Heat, already with 10 players under contract at nearly $120 million in cap space, upgrade the roster?

Without a rookie draft pick is there a reason to get excited about the Heat's summer league schedule which begins Monday in Sacramento?

Plus, what's the latest with Dion Waiters, who is recovering from ankle surgery.

