Inter Miami gets promising young goalkeeper in trade with San Jose Earthquakes

Little by little, Inter Miami’s inaugural roster is taking shape.

The team added a goalkeeper Tuesday after acquiring the “Homegrown Rights” to Drake Callender from the San Jose Earthquakes in exchange for the first pick in the second round of the 2020 MLS SuperDraft (No. 27 overall).

In addition, San Jose can receive up to $150,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) if Callender meets certain performance-based metrics.

“Drake is a driven, young goalkeeper who impressed at the collegiate level both on and off the pitch,” said Inter Miami Sporting Director Paul McDonough. “We are pleased to trade for his Homegrown Rights and will explore him coming to South Florida sometime in the future.”

Callender, 22, plays college soccer at the University of California-Berkeley. He has made 52 appearances over four seasons and had 15 shutouts.

He was voted to the U.S. Coaches NCAA All-Far West Region First Team and the All-Pac-12 First Team for the 2017 season. For the 2018 season, he was named to the preseason MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List and earned U.S. Coaches NCAA All-Far West Region Third Team and All-Pac-12 Second Team honors.

Callender, 6-3, was invited to U.S. Under-23 national team camp in September. He joined the Earthquakes Academy in 2013.

He is the seventh player signed by Inter Miami, joining midfielder Matias Pellegrini and forward Julian Carranza of Argentina, defender/midfielder Christian Makoun of Venezuela, midfielder George Acosta (a Miami native), midfielder David Norman Jr. of Canada and midfielder Victor Ulloa, who was traded from FC Cincinnati on Monday.

The MLS trade window remains open until 8 p.m. Wednesday. Inter Miami may pick up another player or two, and then can select up to five from the MLS Expansion Draft Nov. 19.