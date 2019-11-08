Inter Miami academy team may face Real Madrid, Barcelona in this tournament

The Inter Miami U14 academy team faces its biggest test to date next month when it plays in the International Champions Cup Futures tournament against youth teams of some of the world’s most storied clubs.

Inter Miami sporting director Paul McDonough confirmed that their U14s are entered in the ICC Futures, which is being held Dec. 10-16 at the IMG Academy in Bradenton. Real Madrid and Barcelona are among the eight European teams expected to play, along with teams from North America, South America and Asia.

The tournament features 24 teams. Last year’s tournament included teams from eight MLS clubs, plus teams from Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid and Celtic. More than a half million fans digitally streamed ICC Futures matches last year.

This year’s tournament will be broadcast on ESPN.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“This is a great chance for our academy players to measure themselves against some of the best clubs in the world in an elite tournament format,” said McDonough. “It is time for them to step outside the South Florida market and be challenged by international competition.”

McDonough and his staff have been busy preparing for the MLS trade days Nov. 11-12, during which they could get as many as four players. After that, they have the MLS Expansion Draft on Nov. 19, from which they can select as many as five players.

The MLS Cup is Sunday between the Seattle Sounders and Toronto FC. The new playoff format has led to record average attendance of 31,000 fans per game. Also, teams have scored a record 4.1 goals per game. TV ratings are up on all networks. The LAFC vs. LA Galaxy playoff match on Oct. 29 was the most-viewed MLS playoff game in league history.