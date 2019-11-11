Inter Miami gets this veteran midfielder in trade with FC Cincinnati

Inter Miami added a sixth player to its inaugural roster on Monday. The team acquired veteran midfielder Victor Ulloa and the No. 1 pick in Stage One of the 2019 MLS Re-Entry Draft in a trade with FC Cincinnati.

In exchange, Inter Miami sent Cincinnati $50,000 General Allocation Money (GAM), a third-round pick in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft and the 26th overall pick in Stage One of the Re-Entry Draft.

“Victor brings valuable experience and league knowledge to our roster,” said Inter Miami Sporting Director Paul McDonough. “He is a proven defensive midfielder with quality leadership skills we value at our organization.”

Ulloa joined FC Cincinnati in December 2018 after eight years with FC Dallas. In 26 games with Cincinnati he scored one goal and had two assists.

The 27-year-old Mexican-American is a product of the FC Dallas Academy, where he was the first homegrown player in franchise history. He signed his first professional contract in 2010 and made his debut for FC Dallas in October 2011.

Ulloa played 173 games for Dallas, scored six goals and had seven assists. He helped lead the club to the 2016 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup title and the 2016 Supporters’ Shield.

The MLS trade window remains open until Wednesday, and Inter Miami is expected to acquire a few more players. The club also has the No. 1 pick in the MLS Expansion Draft on Nov. 19 and the top pick in the 2020 college SuperDraft in early January.

The head coach and designated players are expected to be named before the end of the year. MLS training camp begins in mid-to-late-January, and the 2020 season begins at the end of February. Inter Miami will play the first two seasons at its new Fort Lauderdale Stadium until the Miami stadium is complete. For more information on season tickets, visit intermiamicf.com/tickets or call 305-428-0611.