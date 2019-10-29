This MLS veteran midfielder expected to join Inter Miami soon; coach search continues

Construction of Inter Miami’s soccer complex in Fort Lauderdale is well underway, scheduled to be ready enough for training camp in mid-January; and the team’s inaugural roster is also being built, slowly but surely.

The Inter Miami roster is expected to double from five players to 10 — maybe more — in the coming weeks with the addition of Major League Soccer players through transfers and the Expansion Draft. Among the players expected to sign with David Beckham’s new club is FC Cincinnati midfielder Victor Ulloa, whose contract was up for renewal.

Ulloa, a 27-year-old Mexican-American, is a seasoned MLS veteran who can help new players adapt to the league. He came up through the FC Dallas academy, played eight years with Dallas and was traded to Cincinnati before the 2019 season. He started 22 games for last-place Cincinnati, scored one goal and had two assists. He bid farewell to Cincinnati on Twitter and sources confirmed he is likely headed to Miami.

A two-day MLS transfer window Nov. 11-13 will allow Inter Miami to acquire players, and then on Nov. 19, the team can select up to five existing MLS players through the Expansion Draft.

Also, sometime before the end of the year, the team is expected to name one or two marquee “Designated Players.” Among the names linked to Inter Miami are Manchester City’s David Silva and Edinson Cavani of Paris Saint Germain, although Cavani is also reportedly considering a move to Juventus, Manchester United or Atletico Madrid.

The latest name thrown into the Inter Miami rumor mill is Mesut Ozil, who is unhappy at Arsenal.

The five players signed so far are Christian Makoun, Matias Pellegrini, George Acosta, Julian Carranza and David Norman Jr.

Meanwhile, the search for a coach continues. Team officials had said they hoped to name the coach by the end of October, but it appears now that announcement won’t come for at least another month. Among the candidates, according to reports in Europe and South America, are Santiago Solari, who last coached at Real Madrid, and Marcelo Gallardo of River Plate, whose team is playing in the Copa Libertadores final Nov. 23.

The 2019 MLS playoffs continue this week with the conference finals, featuring the past three MLS Cup winners. Los Angeles FC plays Seattle Sounders in the Western Conference Final Tuesday (tonight) at 10 p.m. (ESPN) and Atlanta United plays Toronto FC in the Eastern Conference Final on Wednesday at 8 p.m. (FS1). If LA and Toronto win, LA coach Bob Bradley would face his son, Toronto midfielder Michael Bradley, in the MLS Cup Nov. 10.