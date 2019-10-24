Accident at Miami City Hall delays debate on Beckham soccer complex

Manolo Reyes, nuevo comisionado de Miami. mocner@miamiherald.com

Miami Commissioner Manolo Reyes tripped and hit his head and elbow as he left the dais during Thursday’s commission meeting, halting the meeting as emergency responders treated him.

Reyes, 75, suffered a cut near his right eye, hurt his arm and felt dizzy after the fall. His son convinced him to go to Mercy Hospital to get checked out. Before he left, he asked commissioners to defer a batch of items on the proposal to redevelop Melreese golf courese into Miami Freedom Park, the $1 billion mall, hotel, office and Major League Soccer complex that would host home games for Inter Miami. Commissioners agreed to postpone the vote to a later date.

The team’s investors, which include David Beckham, MasTec chairman Jorge Mas and SoftBank CEO Marcelo Claure, have proposed replacing Miami’s only city-owned golf course with the complex. Mas and other supporters were present to discuss the status of negotiations for a 99-year, no-bid lease to allow the project.

The conversation won’t happen until at least the second week of November, per Reyes’ request. Commissioners will determine a final date and time for a special commission meeting.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“He’s doing OK. He’s stable. They’re checking him out,” said Steven Ferreiro, Reyes’ chief of staff. “It’s just precautionary.”

Opponents and supporters of the proposal were expecting a spirited debate Thursday evening, when the commission was scheduled to discuss the matter at 6 p.m. Reyes is the chief opponent to the plan on the commission, a significant factor because the lease would require approval from four of five commissioners.

This week, the team behind Miami Freedom Park released this new artist rendering of the proposed redevelopment of Melreese golf course. Miami Freedom Park

Also looming: the city’s municipal election. Commissioner Wifredo “Willy” Gort, whose district includes Melreese, has opposed the plan since it was unveiled in summer 2018. Gort is term-limited this year. Voters will elect the next District 1 commission in November.

The agenda had an incomplete lease attached to it, with several key blanks. Administrators and Mas were expected to tell commissioners that they need more time to complete appraisals and other studies to negotiate terms of the deal. Commissioners were also expected to discuss soliciting more proposals for redeveloping Melreese. In 2018, voters authorized the city to skip the normal bidding process and negotiated a lease directly with Mas and his partners. Reyes and Commissioner Joe Carollo want to consider entertaining other plans.